Steven Gerrard has revealed he would love Trent Alexander-Arnold to one day return to Anfield, having expressed his wish that he’d not left for Real Madrid in the first place, while also having sent FSG a stern message over the future of another Scouse talent, Curtis Jones.

The 27-year-old, born and raised in the West Derby area of Liverpool, joined the Reds as a six-year-old, rising through their ranks to become a household name and one of the first picks on the teamsheet.

But his 21-year association with his boyhood club ended last summer when the worst-kept secret in football was confirmed – that Alexander-Arnold would be leaving for Real Madrid at the end of his contract, joining the Spanish giants on a free transfer.

His exit, though, from his boyhood club without a fee angered the Reds faithful, who quickly made their feelings clear about what was perceived as a treacherous act.

And while his debut season at the Bernabeu has not gone to plan – Alexander-Arnold will finish the season trophyless and having made 21 starts across LaLiga and the Champions League – there will be high hopes of a major upturn in fortunes across the 2026/27 campaign.

Despite all that, Gerrard admits he still misses Alexander-Arnold at Anfield and hopes one day that the right-back will return from Real.

“I wished and hoped that Trent didn’t leave us,” Gerrard told BFM Radio in Kuala Lumpur.

“Certainly, you’ll understand and respect that every player has got their own career and can make their own decisions. But it’s very difficult to replace a player at Trent’s level because he’s world-class.

“Hopefully, hopefully, he might return one day.”

DON’T MISS: Real Madrid reach ‘definite’ decision on selling Trent Alexander-Arnold after Man City ‘talks’

Gerrard sends Liverpool a message over Curtis Jones

Alexander-Arnold’s departure left Curtis Jones as Liverpool’s sole Scouse representative in the first-team squad, though the midfielder, too, is also coming to a career crossroads and with his own future placed under the spotlight.

Indeed, with a year left on his deal and now at an age where he needs to be playing regular first-team football, Jones has been touted as a potential player that Liverpool could allow to leave this summer.

TEAMtalk sources last week exclusively revealed Aston Villa had joined the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur (if they stay up) and Inter Milan in the hunt for his services

However, Gerrard is adamant that Liverpool need to retain a Scouse identity and has requested FSG find a way to keep the 25-year-old.

“It’s important we keep producing homegrown talents,” Gerrard added. “I think naturally, being around the city, growing up in the city, we understand the demands of the club, the style, what the fans want. It’s embedded in us because we know the city inside out.

“I wouldn’t allow Curtis Jones to leave.”

Per Liverpool FC journalist, David Lynch, talks between Jones and the club over a new deal have effectively ceased – making it even more likely that a move away could be on the cards this summer.

Those comments back up what Fabrizio Romano has also said on Jones, with the transfer guru explaining why Liverpool’s ‘heart and soul’ is prepared to leave Anfield this summer.

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