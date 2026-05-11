Real Madrid reach ‘definite’ decision on selling Trent Alexander-Arnold after Man City ‘talks’

Real Madrid have decided that they will not sell Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer transfer window despite interest from Manchester City, according to a reliable Spanish report, which tallies with what transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently said about the former Liverpool star.

Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 and has not lived up to expectations.

The England international right-back was one of the best players in his position when he was at Liverpool, but he has been a shadow of himself at Estadio Bernabeu in his debut season at the Spanish and European giants.

While Alexander-Arnold has now established himself as the number one right-back for Real Madrid after recovering from hamstring and thigh injuries, his performances have been largely underwhelming.

The Spanish media has consistently criticised Alexander-Arnold for his defensive lapses, with fellow Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal also publicly mocking the former Liverpool right-back during the match against Real Betis in April.

However, that has not deterred Manchester City from showing interest in the 27-year-old.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 25 that Man City want to sign Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid in the summer of 2026.

Sources told us at the time that intermediaries had ‘held talks with Man City’ over a 2026 summer deal for Alexander-Arnold.

Man City want to sign a new right-back, and Pep Guardiola’s side would love to get a deal done for the 27-year-old.

However, according to AS, Alexander-Arnold is one of the players that Madrid have no plans whatsoever to offload.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has reported: ‘Nico Paz and Endrick will return to strengthen the forward line, an area club executives believe requires minimal adjustment.

‘The attacking core is set to revolve around the trio of Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappe.

‘However, recent events involving Fede Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni – a pair who have grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons – have opened the door to potential changes in midfield.

‘Still, the urgency there pales in comparison to the defensive overhaul, where Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen and Carreras are the players currently viewed as definite keeps.’

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Fabrizio Romano’s take on Trent Alexander-Arnold future

The report from AS on Alexander-Arnold backs what transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported about the Madrid right-back on his YouTube channel in mid-April 2026.

Romano said at the time: “Many questions on Trent Alexander-Arnold, but I can tell you guys that Real Madrid believe this was a season where he had to adapt.

“New football, new life, new city, new league, but Real Madrid are happy with the attitude of Trent.

“So, it was not an easy start of the season, but then, he has been improving.

“So, Trent will 100% stay this summer, he’s not going to be on the market, even if there were rumours about Saudi, forget about that, or return to the Premier League, forget about that.

“Trent is staying at Real Madrid.”

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