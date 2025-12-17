Sources can confirm that Tottenham Hotspur are set to green-light Brennan Johnson’s departure in the January window – but are now open to letting the player leave on loan, while Thomas Frank sets his sights on two ambitious replacements on the wing.

The 42-times capped Wales winger has featured 20 times for Tottenham this season, though half of those have come from the substitutes bench and there is now acceptance within the club that Thomas Frank is not his biggest fan.

As a result, we reported at the weekend that Spurs are open to the departure of their £47.5m (€54.3m, $63.7m) signing from Nottingham Forest next month – if the price is right.

At the same time, we revealed that Crystal Palace had expressed an early interest in bringing the player across London, with Oliver Glasner seeing him as a potential option to cover for Ismaila Sarr, who has headed off to the African Cup of Nations with Senegal.

However, the early signs suggest that Spurs may struggle to claw back a sizeable fee for Johnson. And their valuation – which we understand to be around the same fee they paid for him – is already looking a tall order for those chasing him.

As a result, Tottenham are happy to instead consider letting the 24-year-old leave on a temporary deal, hoping the move can kickstart the player’s career and help them achieve a bigger fee come the summer window instead.

The winger is now considering his options ahead of a potential move in the New Year, and with several clubs keen on a potential deal.

To that end, we can reveal several sides have enquired about Johnson’s situation heading into 2026.

And we understand that Bournemouth see Johnson as a potential option to replace Antoine Semenyo, should the powerhouse Ghanaian winger depart the Vitality Stadium next month.

Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on the situation, while there could yet be the opportunity for Johnson to move abroad.

Either way, sources have confirmed that Johnson is prepared to leave Tottenham for more regular first-team football, given that it is not looking available to him under Frank.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Spurs chasing quality winger replacement

With Spurs openly looking to move Johnson on, Frank and Co. have made it their mission to strengthen Spurs’ wide attacking options, with a left winger seen as a priority for January.

To that end, we can confirm Spurs are firmly in the mix to snap up Semenyo in the January transfer window, despite concrete interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool for the Ghana international.

Indeed, my colleague Fraser Fletcher revealed on Friday that Spurs are willing to smash their wage structure for Semenyo in a huge statement of intent by the club’s owners and in an effort to beat their rivals to his signature.

Elsewhere, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg lists Tottenham Hotspur as one of multiple clubs to have taken a shine on RB Leipzig’s talented star Yan Diomande in recent weeks, though the fee for the Ivory Coast winger would be considerably higher.

Posting on X, the reliable Plettenberg posted: ‘Top clubs from England all have Yan Diomande in their sights: Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and many more. Contrary to other reports, there are no concrete or advanced talks with any club.

‘Contract until 2030 with no release clause.

‘A move after the World Cup is possible. Leipzig are considering a fee of over €100 million. Incredible talent.’

Spurs hold talks over Ruben Neves; striker target given huge £70m valuation

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal are ready to sell Ruben Neves back to Europe next month as they struggle to tie him down to a new contract, and with sources confirming that several Premier League clubs, including long-term suitors Tottenham, are among the sides to have held talks with agents over a possible January deal.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur have learned they will have to pay up to £70m (€80m, $94m) if they want to secure the signing of a top striker who has scored more goals this season than the club’s three genuine No.9s put together in the January window.

Finally, amid a hugely ambitious call to appoint Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham have reached a decision on whether or not to sack Frank.