Man Utd midfield transfer approved with sources fully expecting deal to go through

Manchester United will preside over a monumental midfield overhaul next year and sources close to the club already believe one deal in particular will be made.

Man Utd’s midfield dilemma is made more complicated by the fact Manuel Ugarte is expected to exit the club in the summer window.

Sources have confirmed that preliminary discussions around United’s midfield structure for 2026 have already taken place, with a decision leaning towards listening to offers for Ugarte at the end of the season.

The issue is becoming increasingly complex, however, with all four of United’s senior midfield options now carrying question marks over their futures.

Casemiro is approaching the final stages of his contract and, at this stage, no proposal has been put forward to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Reports claim Man Utd do want the Brazilian to stay, but only if he accepts a substantial pay-cut. There is no desire on United’s part to trigger Casemiro’s one-year option given it would keep him on his club-leading £350,000-a-week wages.

Kobbie Mainoo’s situation is equally unsettled, with the midfielder pushing for a January exit – a stance that has been well documented.

Further uncertainty has emerged following comments from Bruno Fernandes, in which he publicly criticised the club’s handling of a proposed move to Saudi Arabia.

Those remarks have raised fresh doubts over whether the captain will remain at United beyond the current campaign.

Ugarte was signed in August 2024 for £50.7m (add-ons included), viewed at the time as the solution to United’s long-standing midfield issues.

That vision has not materialised as the Uruguayan has struggled to establish himself in England and failed to displace the ageing Casemiro in the holding midfield role. The end result is Ugarte is now expected to be moved on.

Huge clue will emerge next weekend

Upon his arrival, former sporting director Dan Ashworth described Ugarte as “among the very best ball-winning midfield players in the world.”

He has made just two Premier League starts this season and his immediate future will come into focus this weekend.

With Casemiro suspended, Ruben Amorim must choose between Mainoo and Ugarte to partner Fernandes against Aston Villa on Sunday. Ugarte would offer the more natural defensive profile, with an omission providing the clearest sign yet Ugarte has no future at Old Trafford.

Amorim’s own position has also come under scrutiny, following social media reports suggesting he will not remain in charge beyond this season.

Sources, however, insist no such decision has been made and that the Portuguese coach remains aligned with performance expectations as United currently sit two points behind Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish.

On the subject of who Man Utd want to sign in midfield, Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton are all hugely admired at Old Trafford.

The likes of Conor Gallagher, Joao Gomes and Tyler Adams, to name just three more, are being monitored as potentially more achievable and cheaper market opportunities.

