Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko is at a career crossroads, as sources confirm two top European sides are trying to lure him away as the Toffees try to tie him down to a new contract.

The 26-year-old is an important player for Everton, having started every Premier League game he’s been fit for this season (13), helping them to keep four clean sheets in the process.

We have reported previously how David Moyes is keen to bring in a new player to compete with Mykolenko, despite Everton signing 19-year-old left-back Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich in the summer.

But Everton still want to keep hold of Mykolenko, and with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, they have opened talks over an extension.

However, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, has informed me that Eintracht Frankfurt have identified Mykolenko as a surprise target.

The Bundesliga side, who are also competing in the Champions League this season, are looking closely at Mykolenko. They expect their left-back, Nathaniel Brown, to leave in 2026 amid interest, and the Everton man is being eyed as a potential replacement.

Frankfurt could offer Mykolenko a very attractive deal to move to the Bundesliga in just two weeks time. Everton are aware of interest emerging and are working hard to persuade him to stay. Sources in Germany say Frankfurt are quietly confident of luring Mykolenko away, but they aren’t the only Bundesliga club keen on the Ukrainian…

READ NEXT – Everton star subject of ‘enquiry’ from West Ham as journalist talks up shock Roma SWAP deal

Two Bundesliga clubs keen on Everton star

We understand that RB Leipzig are also keeping close tabs on Mykolenko’s situation ahead of the January window.

The German side are targeting Mykolenko in case they lose left-back David Raum, who, like Brown at Frankfurt, is generating significant interest.

Everton now face a crucial two weeks as they look to tie Mykolenko down to a new deal. From January 1, foreign clubs will be allowed to open formal talks with his representatives.

Mykolenko isn’t the only Everton player set to be out of contract next summer. James Garner, 24, is another, though the Toffees have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Garner’s future has been the subject of speculation, but sources have made clear that Everton are confident of tying him down to a new deal.

As reported yesterday, formal negotiations are underway and although there is a gap in wage expectations, the feeling is that a deal is agreed soon.

Garner is expected to remain a key player for Everton for years to come but there is more uncertainty surrounding Mykolenko, so keep an eye on his situation over the next couple of weeks.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.