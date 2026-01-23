Chelsea's Cole Palmer has once again been linked with a move to Manchester United

Eye-opening claims that Cole Palmer is ready to ask to leave Chelsea and is keen on a sensational transfer to Manchester United have been given a significant lift after two observers explained why a move to Old Trafford is not as far-fetched as they may initially seem.

Palmer has realised his world-class potential since ditching Manchester City for Chelsea in the summer of 2023 for a £40m fee, scoring an impressive 48 goals and adding 29 assists in 110 games – a G/A of one every 1.42 appearances.

And while the 23-year-old has not been at his very best in recent times, he has still managed five goals from just 849 minutes on the pitch so far this season.

Now, after a big claim in The Sun that Palmer is unsettled in London and is ready to seek a move back to his native north-west, speculation over a huge move to Old Trafford is starting to generate serious pace.

To that end, it’s suggested that the 12-times capped England star is ready to submit a transfer request to leave Stamford Bridge to try and push through a move, and with Manchester United ready to take advantage, speculation of a move has now been given a double seal of approval.

Asked if a move is realistic and whether Chelsea would like the rumours, former Premier League star Darren Ambrose told Sky Sports News:

“They’re not going to like this; I don’t think Liam Rosenior’s gonna like that either, to be honest.

“I know he’s had his injury problems, but he’s their main player. He’s the best player at Chelsea, let’s be honest, when he’s on form.

“Manchester United, though, are on, on the up, shall we say, and yes, they’ve got an interim manager at the moment in Michael Carrick – who knows where that’s going to go and who knows who’s going to be their manager in the long run -, but you just never know…

“But I can’t see that happening this January, to be honest. That would take an awful lot of money, if they can get that done this January. But that may be one for the future…”

Ambrose then explained why a high-profile, big-money exit from Chelsea cannot be ruled out in the future, adding: “You know what Chelsea’s model is like. They buy the young players and then sell them off for a big profit.

“Cole Palmer is still only 23, by the way, it seems like it’s been around for ages, but still only 23, so I can see this one rumbling on until the summer, for sure.

“He’s pivotal to Chelsea’s future, and for Rosenior, and if he’s to be there for anywhere near the length of his [six-year] contract, he’s going to want to want to keep hold of Cole Palmer, that’s for sure.”

Marcel Desailly explains why Cole Palmer will look to leave Chelsea

Raised in Wythenshawe to a Manchester United supporting family, it’s been claimed that Cole Palmer was named after United Treble winner Andy Cole, while the player dons the No.10 shirt owing to his idolising of former United hero Wayne Rooney.

And while United’s failure to add him to their academy ultimately proved City’s gain, the player has illustrated in the past when forcing through an exit from the Etihad that he is not afraid to push for a transfer if he feels that will enhance his career.

Now, amid claims that a potential opening to join United could open up, former Blues star Marcel Desailly has explained why Palmer’s push to leave Stamford Bridge cannot be ruled out.

“If Cole Palmer decides to move away from Chelsea then that’s his business, but I just want him to respect the club, because they are the ones who have given him the tools to become the player he is now,” Desailly told Card Player. “I would love him to stay at Stamford Bridge because he’s got a key role in the team, even if Enzo Maresca used him in various positions.

“I believe Palmer wants more stability and a system that’s built for him, but he still needs to fully recover from his groin injury and get back to full fitness. His recent performances speak for themselves, so he needs to stay humble and come back into the team to help the club, regardless of whether he stays or goes.

“The question is whether he feels like Chelsea are going to win the Premier League in the next two seasons. If he doesn’t, I’m sure he will ask for a transfer request to a club that will build a system around him. For now, however, he needs to hit his previous levels for Chelsea to help them and their new manager through this period.”

