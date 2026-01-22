One of Liverpool FC’s long-standing and most trusted stars WILL leave Anfield this summer, according to a well-informed journalist, while the player’s performance in the Reds’ 3-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League also drew widespread acclaim from a pundit on Wednesday evening.

It’s been a topsy-turvy campaign so far for the defending Premier League champions, who have looked a long way past their swaggering best from last season as they romped to title glory.

And while their £440m (€505m, $600m) investment of new talent was done so with a long-lasting dynasty in mind, Liverpool have instead struggled to find their very best form and a dismal run of results over the autumn, as well as some painful recent draws to low-ranking sides, have effectively killed off their hopes of retaining their English crown.

Despite this season’s inconsistencies, one man who has remained a beacon of light through good and bad times is Alisson Becker.

Signed in a £66.8m (€72.5m, $77m) move from Roma in July 2018, the Brazilian is now in his eighth season at Anfield.

However, the capture of Giorgi Mamardashvili, initially in summer 2024, though with his arrival on Merseyside delayed by a year, has illustrated the Reds’ desires to forward plan and land on a quality successor for the 76-times capped Brazil star.

And with Alisson’s deal due to expire at Anfield on June 30, 2027, reports linking the 33-year-old with a move away have gathered pace in recent months.

Now, in the biggest sign of all that an exit could be on the cards, respected Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch has revealed why he thinks this will be Alisson’s final year at Anfield.

“I think that [triggering a contract extension] could just be a protection to make sure they get the best fee. I don’t know, I just have this feeling around Alisson and have for a while that this might be his last season to be honest,” Lynch said, via Rousing the Kop.

“You weigh in the fact that there’s been interest in him the last couple of summers, he has had real opportunities to perhaps leave. Age, where he’s up to now, the fact that they bought Mamardashvili so clearly with the idea of him being the number one eventually. It just feels like one to really, really keep an eye on coming into the summer.”

Alisson earns praise for heroics in Liverpool win over Marseille

Rated by many observers as the greatest Liverpool goalkeeper of all time, there is no doubting the 33-year-old’s exit would leave a gaping chasm in the Reds’ rearguard.

And from what has been seen of Mamardashvili so far, the towering Georgian does not command the same authority of his box, nor shot saving prowess of Alisson.

Indeed, Alisson’s masterclass away to PSG in last season’s Champions League was billed at the time as the greatest ever single display seen by a goalkeeper.

While not on the same level, Alisson served another reminder of his importance to Liverpool on Wednesday night, putting in another good shift to keep Mason Greenwood and his fellow Marseille attackers at bay as the Reds recorded a morale-boosting 3-0 away win.

During his role as a pundit for TNT Sport, former England keeper Joe Hart, in a half-time chat with Steven Gerrard, was quick to pile praise on Alisson.

“When Marseille did [attack], Alisson came out with a big save. You’ve got to do that in away games, especially in the Champions League. But he proved his worth,” Hart stated.

