Coutinho gives Bayern edge over Barcelona in signing ex-Liverpool man

Juventus are reportedly willing to allow Emre Can to leave the club this summer, and both Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested.

The midfielder left Liverpool for the Old Lady on a free transfer last summer, but he could be set to leave after just one year as the perennial Italian champions find themselves with a surplus of midfielders.

Maurizio Sarri has complained that he has “too many good players” at present, while as their squad currently stands some high-profile, high-earning names would have to miss out from their 25-man squad.

Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey have added extra competition in the centre of the pitch, also joining on free transfers, from PSG and Arsenal respectively, while the club still has Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Rodrigo Bentancur and Sami Khedira on their books.

READ MORE: Emre Can makes shock comparison between Liverpool and Juventus

The latest report from Tuttosport suggests that Barcelona are surprise suitors for the German international, but they face competition from Bayern Munich.

Having developed at their academy, the move would represent something of a homecoming for Can, who developed at their academy before making a total of seven appearances during the Bavarian superclub’s historic treble win in 2012-13.

He since became a Bundesliga regular for a year with Bayer Leverkusen, before moving to Merseyside.

One surprise detail from the Turin-based daily newspaper’s report suggests that the presence of Can’s former Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho could sweeten the deal at Bayern, as the pair share a good relationship.