Erling Haaland: Chances of HUGE Man City exit revealed after ‘secret’ Guardiola meeting

Pep Guardiola has met with Bayern Munich, and the chances of them signing Erling Haaland have been revealed

The chances have been revealed of Erling Haaland joining Bayern Munich, after they also held a ‘secret’ meeting with his former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, per insider Christian Falk.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week, before City’s 114 guilty charge came back from the Premier League, that Bayern had their eyes on Haaland, potentially as a future replacement for Harry Kane if the stars all aligned.

As a result of the last seven days’ developments, there’s a lot of speculation on what will happen to City‘s stars if the club’s charges for financial breaches are upheld. Sanctions on club level could be as severe as relegation – or multiple.

It’s unlikely that the majority of the squad would remain in the Championship or lower.

And Haaland, as perhaps City’s best player, is the subject of a lot of speculation, with the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Bayern Munich all linked with the striker.

Per German insider Falk, a move to Bayern won’t come to fruition.

He told his site CF Bayern Insider: ‘It is NOT TRUE: Bayern are keeping an eye on Erling Haaland amid the Premier League’s ongoing case against Manchester City.

‘FC Bayern are focusing on contract talks with their own top striker, Harry Kane. The talks are going well and the club thinks the Englishman will decide after the international break.

‘If he signs a new two-year contract (perhaps with the option of a third year) then Vincent Kompany’s side already has a very good player in this position. Don’t forget that there isn’t just the transfer fee to consider with a player like Haaland; there’s also the salary.

‘Bayern Munich doesn’t tend to pay salaries in the range of what the Norwegian international is earning in Manchester (about €35m [£29.8m], we heard). It’s an enormous price to take the player out of City before even considering the transfer fee. Even if he were to become available on a free transfer, you’re still paying a signing-on fee for the player.

‘So, at the moment, Bayern are looking at the situation – and they do admire Erling Haaland (as every club in Europe does) – but they’re so happy with Harry Kane that there’s simply no space, on the one hand on the pitch, and on the other hand, on the wage bill.’

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Secret Pep Guardiola meeting revealed

Falk has also revealed that Bayern recently held a secret meeting with former City boss – and also their own former boss – Guardiola, though the reasons for that aren’t entirely clear.

He wrote: ‘Bayern Munich have an eye on the legal proceedings taking place between Manchester City and the Premier League over the former’s breaches of the league’s financial rules. But at the moment, they’re not taking any action.

‘They want to see what happens first, pending the result of an appeal from the Sky Blues. There are many titles and trophies City could yet be stripped of, which is why FC Bayern want to wait and see what City’s English rivals are planning to do.

‘On the other hand, it’s worth bearing in mind that they have a big relationship with Manchester City. There was a secret meeting with former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola in the last week; Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß were there.

‘So they’re keeping a little quiet at the moment, as they know it’s an issue that also affects Pep. From the German perspective, it’s a very interesting situation. You look at clubs like Liverpool, who missed out on three titles due to City’s actions, two of them Premier League titles and one League Cup.

‘Jürgen Klopp was asked about this topic and he’s of a similar mind to FC Bayern right now – there’s no decision yet. He was keen to stress that he couldn’t really say anything while the process is ongoing. But, you can see that everyone has an eye on this story and it’ll be interesting to see how it develops.’

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