It’s game over for a failed Manchester United signing who’ll be moved on for half of what the club paid, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is seemingly behind the exit.

Since taking charge at Old Trafford, INEOS’ hit-rate in the transfer market can only be termed patchy at best. Their fortunes did notably improve last summer with all four of Senne Lammens – now branded the ‘signing of the season’ – Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko making immediate impacts, though looking further back, it’s grim reading.

Among those to have flopped badly at Man Utd is Uruguayan destroyer, Manuel Ugarte. The midfielder cost £50.5m when signed from PSG in 2024, though after just two years in England, it’s time for change.

A recent report from The Athletic claimed Sir Jim Ratcliffe watched Ugarte from the director’s box during the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United a fortnight ago. Ratcliffe’s assessment of the player was brutal to say the least.

The report read: ‘United will still need to raise funds through sales and Manuel Ugarte is prominent in thoughts.

‘Ugarte, signed in a £50.5m deal from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, has not established himself at all and is set to be made available for transfer.

‘Ratcliffe is said to be of the view the 25-year-old should be sold, a stance underlined by his view from the Old Trafford directors’ box for the Leeds game, which Ugarte started in place of the injured Kobbie Mainoo.’

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According to the latest from journalist, Rodri Vazquez, Ugarte will now be allowed to leave for roughly half what United paid.

Taking to X, Vazquez also named the two teams who are ‘most interested’ in striking a £25m / €28m deal with United.

Time up for Manuel Ugarte

“Manuel Ugarte with his days numbered at Manchester United,” wrote Vazquez on the social media platform.

“Jorge Chijane will meet in the coming days with Jorge Mendes to try to advance the departure of the Uruguayan midfielder.

“The English team is aiming for a negotiation for a permanent sale close to €28,000,000.

“Atlético Madrid and Napoli are the teams most interested at this moment.”

Ugarte’s potential exit could be part of a QUADRUPLE departure that would net Man Utd close to £160m in transfer fees.

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