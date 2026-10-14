Lisandro Martinez plans to leave Man Utd after Jason Wilcox criticism as potential next club named

Lisandro Martinez wants to leave Manchester United next summer and is interested in a move to Atletico Madrid, according to reports, as TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils’ plan regarding the Argentina international defender.

Martinez has been making headlines on Wednesday following Man Utd’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

After the match, the Man Utd defender criticised the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, for not strengthening the squad enough in the summer transfer window.

Martinez told Amazon Prime: “Really poor. Really poor. I have to control myself a lot but sometimes is a reflection of the mirror of how is our club at the moment.

“We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well.

“Today, Atletico have an amazing team and they deserve to win today.

“I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox]. I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.”

When asked in which areas Man Utd should have strengthened, Martinez said: “In general. Last season we did everything, we created the base to create an amazing team.

“It is annoying, disappointing coming here and I am not seeing my team trying to get an amazing result here. It’s disappointing.”

Martinez also urged Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, to keep their faith in manager Michael Carrick.

The Argentine said: “You can’t keep changing, changing, changing the manager. What about other areas? I can’t say more.

“Tonight it is easy to say the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas.”

Martinez has been at Man Utd since the summer of 2022 and is under contract at the Premier League club until the end of the season.

There is an option to extend it by a further year, but, according to The Guardian, Martinez ‘plans to leave’ Man Utd at the end of the season.

The report, written by reliable journalist Jamie Jackson, has claimed that ‘the outburst is also regarded as a push by the defender to secure a move because he is out of contract next summer.

Another trusted journalist, Dean Jones, has reported in FlashScore that Atletico are interested in Martinez.

The defender himself is reported to be interested in a move to the Spanish club.

Jones wrote: “Diego Simeone’s team have held an interest in Martinez as a potential signing when he next becomes available, while the defender has an interest in playing in LaLiga.

“A move to Atletico is understood to be an attractive prospect for the Argentine.”

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Man Utd will NOT sell Lisandro Martinez – sources

Despite Martinez’s reported desire to leave Old Trafford, Man Utd are not planning to sell him because of his outburst.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that while Man Utd are not happy with Martinez’s comments, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are not going to make a rash decision.

Bailey told TEAMtalk: “Man Utd are not happy that the quotes were made in such a public manner, but they understand the situation; they share the same views in many ways.

“They know they didn’t get all their work done.

“In terms of Martinez, no knee-jerk reactions, but the hierarchy won’t dictate to Michael Carrick…he has 100% say so on team selection.

“Martinez’ future is one being assessed; brief discussions took place earlier this year, but they also have an option, so no massive hurry.

“Man Utd are comfortable at the moment with it, but he won’t be sold purely off the back of this.”

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