Liverpool serious about Gilberto Mora transfer as new milestone tees up January deal for Mexican sensation

Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Gilberto Mora, with further contacts made and sources now regarding the Anfield club as a serious contender for the Mexican’s signature.

The attacking midfielder turns 18 today, removing the FIFA barrier that prevented an international transfer while he remained a minor.

Mora is under contract with Club Tijuana until 2029, but a move can now be agreed and completed from the January window.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool have followed their earlier enquiries, which we revealed two weeks ago, with renewed approaches to his representatives and the club, positioning themselves as strong contenders for his signature.

Sources close to the discussions describe the interest as serious rather than exploratory.

Tijuana want the Reds to come with an offer in the region of £30million, a figure that would set a Liga MX record. However, Mora’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has declined to comment on any specific amounts.

Liverpool’s long-standing admiration for the player, who impressed at the World Cup and then became Mexico’s youngest senior goalscorer, has intensified as his rapid rise continues to show his brilliant potential.

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Liverpool competing with Arsenal for Gilberto Mora deal

Liverpool face significant competition for Mora’s signature.

Arsenal are also viewed as serious contenders to sign him, with sources confirming interest from the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s side view Mora as a potential long-term option in the creative midfield role.

Borussia Dortmund and Benfica held talks previously with Mora’s representatives, too, while Real Madrid and Barcelona continue to monitor him closely.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and others remain in the wider group of admirers that grows more and more as the January window approaches.

Tijuana are expected to hold out for a premium fee. Mora’s camp has emphasised the importance of a competitive environment and a clear development pathway.

With his 18th birthday now passed and multiple clubs making contact, the race for one of Mexico’s brightest prospects is set to come to life.

Liverpool’s latest advances have strengthened their position, but the outcome will depend on who is prepared to meet the valuation and convince the player that their club offers the best next step.

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