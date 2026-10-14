Arsenal hijack Liverpool move for £169m superstar deal – report

Arsenal have burst into the race for Bayern Munich ace Michael Olise, providing Liverpool with serious competition for his signing, a report has claimed.

Olise was sent off on Tuesday night as Norwegian side Viking FK incredibly held Bayern Munich to a 3-3 draw in the Champions League. Despite that dismissal, Olise has established himself as one of the very best wingers in the world during his time at Bayern, having notched 50 goals and 58 assists in 116 appearances for the Bavarians.

Bayern paid Crystal Palace £50million for Olise in July 2024, a fee which now looks like an absolute bargain.

Olise’s contract at the Allianz Arena lasts until June 2029, and Bayern want to extend it by three years while also handing the France star a pay rise.

But German newspaper Bild reported recently that those contract talks will be ‘difficult’ as Olise’s camp want a release clause to be added, something Bayern are against.

Bild added that Liverpool are vying with Real Madrid for Olise in case a move away from Bayern becomes a concrete possibility.

But according to online Spanish source Fichajes, Liverpool are no longer the main Premier League suitors for the 24-year-old right winger, as Arsenal have strongly entered the frame.

Mikel Arteta’s side have ‘joined the bidding for Olise’ by making an ‘inquiry’ into his situation and potential availability next summer.

The report suggests Olise could be tempted to return to London, where he grew up. A switch to Arsenal would also see him reunite with his former Crystal Palace team-mate Eberechi Eze and play alongside French compatriot William Saliba at club level.

Arsenal would have to pay eye-watering money to convince Bayern to sell Olise, and to sign him before Madrid or Liverpool.

Bild state that his transfer value has soared beyond €170m (£143.5m) to €200m (£169m).

Michael Olise dreams of huge LaLiga move

Despite Fichajes’ claim about the forward being open to returning to London, we revealed on October 9 that he is actually prioritising a blockbuster switch to LaLiga.

Our sources state that Madrid and Barcelona are both keeping close tabs on Olise’s situation in case there is any opportunity to strike.

Out of the clubs interested in Olise, Liverpool have the clearest need to sign him.

Liverpool lost Mohamed Salah over the summer and did not sign a specialist right winger to replace him. Olise would be a world-class solution.

Arsenal already have Bukayo Saka, Lamine Yamal is Barca’s right winger, while Madrid invested £120m on Yan Diomande in the summer.

Whether Liverpool can fight off such European giants and win the chase for Olise remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Alex Scott has two reasons to leave Bournemouth as Liverpool battle Chelsea for his capture.