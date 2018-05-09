Lloris questions Spurs mental strength as assesses top-four scrap

Hugo Lloris believes Tottenham’s lack of ruthlessness in sealing a top-four finish shows the club need to show better mental strength.

Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to West Brom on Saturday, coupled with Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday, meant that the gap is now just two points between the two clubs and has dragged Mauricio Pochettino’s side into a scrap for a top-four finish.

Our Monday Verdict tore into Tottenham for their stuttering form in the closing weeks and it’s clear to see Lloris is also frustrated by their recent approach.

“We are in a period of the season where – and it is the same for every team – we don’t have the freshness that we had in September, October and November. It is difficult to play in every game with the same intensity,” Lloris said.

“We do need to question ourselves and realise that the next two games are very important for the future of the club and the future of every player in the dressing room.

“I think we need to put into our minds that it is going to be difficult until the end, until the last game, until the last minute against Leicester because we are in the Premier League and we are fighting against Liverpool, against Chelsea for the top four and they are both top clubs. They are used to competing and playing at this level.

“Now, it is all mental. It is not about fitness or physical condition. It is mental and in the [West Brom] game we lacked a bit of aggression in key moments. It’s a bit disappointing because we could have managed the end of the season in a better way.

“It is up to us. But we need to stay confident and keep believing in ourselves. It is not the moment for doubt.”

