Netherlands Under-21 defender Tyrese Asante is being courted by two Championship sides

Maccabi Tel Aviv defender Tyrese Asante is continuing to attract concrete interest from England, with Ipswich and Coventry among the clubs in the race, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Ipswich have been the most active in recent weeks, exploring the possibility of signing the Dutch defender, who can play as both a centre-back and right-back.

Coventry City have also asked for fresh information about his situation, showing they remain attentive to his development.

Asante, a Feyenoord academy product now playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv, has built a strong reputation since moving to Israel.

His contract with the club runs until 2027, with an option for one more year until 2028, meaning any deal would require a significant offer to convince Maccabi.

There is also an interesting backstory around the player. Last year, Galatasaray showed serious interest in bringing him to Turkey. Talks took place, and the club pushed strongly, but in the end, no agreement was reached, and the move collapsed.

Since then, Asante has played five times for the Netherlands’ under-21 side, assisting in his most recent appearance. He did not play in the under-21 Euros, though.

Now, the focus is on the English market. Ipswich, looking to add quality and depth to their defence, are keeping close contact.

Coventry remain in the race, while other clubs are monitoring the situation. Asante’s future could become clearer in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Championship round-up: Wrexham making moves

Elsewhere in the Championship, TEAMtalk is aware Wrexham are considering a move for Chris Mepham.

The Red Dragons are also believed to still be interested in Liverpool winger Lewis Koumas, and have also considered Calum Chambers and Jack Robinson.

Sheffield United are unlikely to let the latter go, though, at least until they have sourced a replacement.