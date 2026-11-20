Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was unhappy when being asked about JJ Gabriel in his latest press conference, as the 16-year-old prepares to leave Manchester United for the Bernabeu in January.

On Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Gabriel is set to join Real Madrid this winter. ‘The agreement to bring JJ Gabriel from Manchester United to Real Madrid is at the final stages,’ he wrote on X.

‘The conversation and the negotiation between JJ Gabriel and Real Madrid are really moving to the final steps, and then the expectation is for JJ to leave Man Utd and become a Real Madrid player from January.

‘His new agents are in Madrid, and they are working on all aspects of the deal. JJ Gabriel is expected to become a Real Madrid player; the decision has been made. Formal steps [to be completed], and then it will be time for the “here we go”.’

According to Sky Sports, Madrid have reached an agreement with United to sign the attacking midfielder, too.

Ahead of Madrid’s home clash against Celta Vigo on Saturday night, Mourinho was asked about the club’s next arrival.

But according to El Partidazo de COPE (as cited by Sport Witness), Mourinho was ‘not at all happy’ with the question about Gabriel.

He issued the following sharp response: “I have a connection with my players. I have a connection with the players I work with.

“Every day, I have a connection with the players who are available to me. I don’t have a connection with players who don’t work with me.”

After striking an agreement to join Madrid, Gabriel posted a lengthy goodbye message to United – despite never actually making a senior appearance for the club.

‘Dear Manchester United, I arrived in 2020 as a 10-year-old boy with big dreams,’ the teenager wrote.

JJ Gabriel poised to leave Man Utd for Real Madrid

‘Here I grew as a player and as a person. From scoring at Old Trafford to receiving the Jimmy Murphy Award.

‘You gave me moments I’ll always treasure. To every coach, every member of staff, to my team-mates and everyone who supported me, thank you for believing in me and helping me grow.

‘As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be a part of my story. Thank you for everything. JJ.’

That statement was then labelled ‘unbelievable’ by Spanish journalist Juanma Castano, given the fact Gabriel never played for United’s first team, and the way he pushed for an exit.

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