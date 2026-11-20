Bayern Munich have made up their mind on whether or not they will sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid, according to a German source, which is good news for Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.

On September 26, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool are considering bringing Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

The England international right-back has failed to make a huge impact at the Bernabeu.

Under Madrid manager Jose Mourinho this season, Alexander-Arnold is essentially the third-choice right-back behind Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries.

Valverde is a midfielder by trade, while Dumfries joined from Inter Milan in the summer of 2026.

Bailey reported in September that intermediaries have made contact with Liverpool over a potential deal for Alexander-Arnold.

We subsequently reported on October 19 that Liverpool are exploring a move for Alexander-Arnold.

Sources told us last month that Alexander-Arnold is considering his future at Madrid.

Bayern Munich have also been credited with interest in Alexander-Arnold, who is under contract at Madrid until the summer of 2031.

However, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern are not planning to sign Alexander-Arnold, which is good news for Liverpool in their pursuit of the England international.

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Bayern Munich NOT planning to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold

Falk wrote on CFBayernInsider: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich are interested in Real Madrid fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Bayern are searching for a player in this position, and players like Givairo Read are definitely still of interest.

“You can tell from Read’s profile alone that the club just isn’t looking to add a player like Alexander-Arnold to the ranks.

“Also, I’m not sure if Vincent Kompany would look at the Englishman’s profile, as he’s not a typical right-back for Bayern Munich.

“He’s also not the youngest footballer any more.

“And, if we’re being honest, the 28-year-old hasn’t proven himself at Real Madrid.

“You have to have a lot of respect for English players who give it a go playing in another country.

“But not every English player succeeds after leaving the UK, and not every English player is Harry Kane!

“So, I don’t think Alexander-Arnold will be a genuine option for Bayern in the summer.”

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