Jose Mourinho laughs at Arsenal after Mikel Arteta comments as Real Madrid ‘loan’ call for TWO Gunners stars emerge

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has mocked Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for his comments after signing a new contract, as a Spanish journalist urges the Gunners to send two of their best players to Estadio Bernabeu.

On October 7, Arsenal announced on their official website that manager Arteta has signed a new long-term contract.

Arteta was appointed the Arsenal manager in December 2019 and led the Gunners to Premier League title success last season.

The north London club also reached the final of the Champions League last season.

Upon signing the new deal, Arteta told Arsenal’s official website: “It’s a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal.

“This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue.

“We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together.”

During a press conference on Friday, Mourinho alluded to those comments about Arteta and Arsenal just getting started and outlined how far more demanding it is at Madrid.

Madrid’s official website quotes Mourinho as saying: “When you have little effective work on the field to do, you have much more time to analyse every detail.

“In this first period, we have found many good things and others we need to improve.

“But that doesn’t mean we need to change something drastically.

“For that, you need work and time.

“Yesterday, I read something curious that shouldn’t happen at Madrid.

“Mikel Arteta renewed his contract at Arsenal. He’s been there four or five years and said they’re still just starting and that there’s a lot to do.

“Real Madrid comes from a challenging period in recent seasons, and what might be normal for others isn’t here.

“Madrid has won so much that everything has a different magnitude. We need time to improve.

“As a coach, I don’t shy away from saying that we lost against Atletico because the match should have been 11 against 9.

“That’s true, but I can’t dwell on it. I have to look for improvements in areas under our control, and we’re doing that.

“Tomorrow, we’ll try to make adjustments to improve in some aspects.”

Arsenal are second in the Premier League table at the moment with 12 points from five matches, three points behind leaders Manchester City.

As for Madrid, Mourinho’s side are six points behind leaders and bitter rivals Barcelona in fourth place in LaLiga.

DON’T MISS: Mourinho clarifies Mbappe bust-up claims as Real Madrid boss reacts to Liverpool rumours

Arsenal urged to send Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino to Real Madrid

While Madrid have not won LaLiga or the Champions League for the past two seasons, Arsenal have been going from strength to strength under Arteta in recent times.

Arsenal have such strength in depth that Spain international stars Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino are not guaranteed a place in the starting line-up.

After Spain’s win against Croatia, AS journalist Tomas Roncero publicly called for Arsenal to send midfielders Zubimendi and Merino (who can also play as a striker) to Madrid on loan deals.

Roncero said on AS TV, as relayed by Defensa Central: “I know you won the Premier League and were runners-up in the UEFA Champions League, but how is it possible that you have Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino on the bench?

“I mean, send them to me, to Real Madrid.

“Let me have them, loan them to me. If you’re not going to play them, loan them to Madrid!

“My God, Arteta. How can these guys not be starters if they’re two footballing machines?”

READ NEXT: Michael Olise reaches final decision on Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona moves as Bayern talks begin – Exclusive