Erling Haaland: Fabrizio Romano reveals Man City striker’s decision on leaving NOW after Arsenal move

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Erling Haaland is planning to leave Manchester City anytime soon, amid claims that Arsenal are keen on bringing the striker to the Emirates Stadium.

With Man City having been found guilty of FFP breaches, Haaland is among the Etihad Stadium stars whose futures have been thrown into uncertainty.

Man City have lodged an appeal against the verdict, but if the Cityzens fail to overturn the decision, then they face severe punishment, including expulsion from the Premier League.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal are among the clubs that would be open to signing Haaland, should the Norway international striker become available.

We understand that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also attentive to Haaland’s situation.

Football Insider has even reported that Arsenal have made contact for a potential deal for Haaland.

Haaland, though, has issued a public message, saying that Man City should be united amid the current turmoil.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on Haaland’s future, stating that the striker does not plan on leaving Man City because of the FFP guilty verdict.

Should the striker eventually leave the Etihad Stadium, then, according to Romano, he would fancy a move to Sain, which is bad news for Arsenal.

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Erling Haaland ‘ready to fight for Man City’

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I think it’s important to mention the message shared by Erling Haaland.

“Erling Haaland is under contract for many years at Manchester City, Erling Haaland is a symbol for Manchester City and this is, for sure, the most difficult moment for Man City in the last years and seasons.

“But Erling Haaland said these words today, he said: ‘I care a lot about the UK, I care a lot about Manchester City. I care a lot about the fans, I’m a fan myself of Man City and I feel with them.’

“And then he says: ‘We have to stick together, stay with each other, stay positive. We always have to be together and to smile.’

“So a positive message by Erling Haaland to Manchester City fans.

“I think it’s a strong answer after difficult weeks for Man City by Erling Haaland.

“Why Haaland speaking? Because many of you, right after the verdict from the Premier League, keep asking me ‘but if Man City get punished, Erling Haaland could be one of the players leaving Manchester City?’

“Guys, at this stage the answer is no-one knows what Haaland will do next.

“This will depend on several factors. I can guarantee you two things.

“One thing is Erling Haaland is now ready to fight for Man City, with Man City, and focused on Man City completely, and that’s a fact.

“On the other side, if you ask me ‘is there one day a chance of seeing Erling Haaland playing in Spain for a top Spanish club?’

“Real Madrid and Barcelona, guys, have wanted Erling Haaland since the times of Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid and Barcelona have always been around for Haaland.

“So I would not be surprised one day, but this is not linked to the process, to the verdict or anything else.

“They have always been around, so I would not be surprised one day to see Erling Haaland playing in La Liga because they want him and they will keep insisting for him in the future.

“But this is a completely different topic to the reality. This is my feeling, my opinion for the future but if you ask me about the present, Erling Haaland is completely focused on Man City.

“And I think this message is absolutely worth sharing because Haaland sends a powerful message at a very difficult moment for Manchester City.”

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