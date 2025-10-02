Fulham looking to avoid Liverpool exit repeat over latest thrilling talent – transfer insider

Josh King is the latest exciting talent produced by the Fulham academy, and the Cottagers must keep on top of his contract situation to prevent him from joining a Premier League rival such as Liverpool, sources have told TEAMtalk.

King is an 18-year-old midfielder who can play in either of the No 8 or No 10 roles. He joined Fulham’s youth set-up at the age of eight and risen through the ranks before making his senior debut against Birmingham City in the League Cup in August 2024.

King finished last season with 11 first-team appearances in all competitions, with eight of those coming in the Premier League.

This campaign looks set to be a breakout one for the teenager, as he has managed an hour or more in all of their league matches so far.

King is one of the most talented players in England’s youth ranks right now and is arguably the best young player on Fulham’s books, too.

King, who previously captained England U16s and now represents the U19s side, is tied down at Fulham until June 2029. He reportedly earns £10-20,000 a week.

Fulham have lost players such as Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho in the past – both to Liverpool – and a bumper new contract could prevent the same from happening with King, should he go on to have a fantastic season.

When asked if the London-born starlet is generating any interest from top clubs amid his impressive form, TEAMtalk’s transfer corresponden Dean Jones said: “So far Fulham have no fears over Josh King but they have been well prepared for his breakthrough this season and know that he is going to turn heads if he settles quickly in the league because he has huge ability and great confidence.

“Fulham have been burned on young players like this before. They make it to the first team and then are quickly snapped up, and sometimes that is because of the contract situations they are in at that moment.

“It is a scenario Fulham have to stay on top of to protect themselves from bigger clubs and also to reassure King of his pathway with them. He is a very focused player and is not the type expected to kick up a fuss – but he really does have a big future in the game at the top level.”

Fulham have lost talented teenagers before

Elliott previously held the record for the youngest player to feature in the Premier League after representing Fulham at just 16 years and 30 days old.

However, he played just three times for the club before being snapped up by Liverpool in July 2019.

Following a tribunal, Liverpool were ordered to pay Fulham a guaranteed £1.5million for the winger plus £2.8m in potential add-ons, a record compensation fee for a 16-year-old at the time.

Carvalho followed in Elliott’s footsteps in May 2022. Liverpool signed the Portuguese for £5m plus add-ons after previously missing out on him that January.

Carvalho had run down his Fulham contract, which allowed him to move to Anfield for a reduced price.

Fulham fans will be hoping club chiefs have learned from that and manage to keep hold of King for more of his career.