Fulham are showing interest in Hayden Hackney, sources have told TEAMtalk, but Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are already ahead in the race for the midfielder.

Hackney has been one of Middlesbrough’s standout performers over the past 12 months, and his strong start to the season has only added to his growing reputation. Rob Edwards’ side are four points clear at the top of the Championship table at the moment after eight rounds of matches, with Hackley scoring one goal and giving two assists in those games.

Fulham, who are managed by Marco Silva and finished 11th in the table last season, are the latest Premier League club to be showing interest in Hackney, but insiders suggest that their best chance of landing the midfielder may already have passed.

There had been an expectation he might leave during the summer transfer window, but a move never materialised and Boro managed to keep him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that period was probably the best window of opportunity for a mid-table Premier League side such as Fulham to strike a deal.

With Hackney continuing to impress, there is now a growing sense that only bigger clubs will be in a position to tempt the 23-year-old away further down the line.

Tottenham and Manchester United are among those who have kept a close eye on his progress and could be tempted to firm up their interest in 2026.

For now, Middlesbrough’s plan is to keep Hackney beyond January, but it remains to be seen whether their resolve might be tested should firm offers arrive.

Hackney last signed a contract extension in June 2023, with his current deal at Middlesbrough running out in the summer of 2027.

What Michael Carrick said about Hayden Hackney

Hackney came through the Middlesbrough academy and has established himself in the first team.

The 23-year-old midfielder has made a total of 122 appearances for the Boro first team so far in his career, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists in the process.

Michael Carrick managed Hackney during his time as the Middlesbrough manager, and the former Tottenham and Man Utd midfielder raved about the 23-year-old.

Carrick told The Northern Echo in March 2024: “You couldn’t ask for much more from Hayden.

“He’s grounded, he’s humble, he’s down to earth and loves to learn. He loves the place and he loves the club as well.

“To have that, added with the talent he has got, it’s the perfect scenario. I think it just shows his consistency really, over a long period of time. It’s not easy when you’re a younger player, but he’s certainly done that.”

Carrick added: “There is a level of talent out there in and around football and sometimes it might not be that different player to player, but levels can be jumped, or not, if your head is not in the right place and you don’t go about your business in the right way and treat your profession with respect.

“Hayden certainly does that. He’s been exemplary really since I’ve been here and I really enjoy working with him.

“He’s desperate for more, desperate to learn, and he’s a real credit to his family, to himself and to the club.”