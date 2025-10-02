Julian Alvarez could be tempted to secure a blockbuster move in the future amid rumoured interest from Liverpool and Barcelona, though Atletico Madrid are determined to keep him and certainly do not want to sell in January, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Alvarez made 103 appearances for Manchester City between August 2022 and August 2024, registering 36 goals and 19 assists in that time. It was an incredible two years for the striker as he lifted the World Cup with Argentina while also helping City to win two Premier League titles, the Champions League and one FA Cup, among other silverware.

But Alvarez left the Etihad last year when City agreed to sell him to Atleti in a mega €95million (then £82m) transfer.

Alvarez is now Atleti’s main man, having hit 29 goals last season and scored a further seven already this campaign.

The 25-year-old’s stock rose even further at the weekend as he netted a brace during Atleti’s 5-2 thrashing of rivals Real Madrid.

Alvarez has established himself as one of the best centre-forwards in the world, as he can create chances himself and score from almost any angle.

Recent reports in Spain have suggested Alvarez is Barcelona’s No 1 target to replace Robert Lewandowski up front. Liverpool have also been credited with interest in the 48-cap international, despite their recent signings of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

When asked if there is any chance of a Premier League return for Alvarez amid fresh links with Liverpool and Barca, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones replied: “When he hits the sort of form from the last few games, he feels too important to Atleti to lose – and they will not lose him in January.

“But they have to show a real appreciation for him because we have seen from his time at Man City that he can have his head turned by other clubs and leave in a relatively unexpected manner. You can never rule out that happening again when you consider the clubs who are being linked with him.

“But it must be clear that nothing is in the works right now. At the moment there is no problem between the parties, he is settled, and he is not thinking about going anywhere for this season.”

Julian Alvarez move would see records fall

Catalan newspaper Sport claimed on Tuesday that Alvarez is keen to join Barca at some stage in the future so he can emulate compatriot Lionel Messi.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been described as ‘favourites’ to sign Alvarez by an ambitious report.

But it would take an astronomical sum to prise the forward away from Atleti. Liverpool spent an initial £125m to sign Isak and would have to smash the British transfer record again to bring Alvarez back to England.

Sections of the Spanish press have claimed Atleti could demand as much as €200m (£174m) before selling their talisman.

Alvarez would be a dream capture for a host of major clubs, most notably Barca, but he is likely to stay at Atleti for at least another season or two.

