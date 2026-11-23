Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has ‘liked’ a post sharing the result of Chelsea’s match against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge, as Los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho and Thibaut Courtois give their verdict on the Brazilian superstar.

Chelsea suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Leeds at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was the Blues’ fifth defeat in the league this season under manager Alonso.

Alonso was appointed the Chelsea manager in the summer of 2026.

The Spaniard has not had the desired impact on Chelsea so far.

Although Chelsea are not planning to sack Alonso anytime soon, fans will want the team to show improvements soon.

Alonso won the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen in 2024, but his spell as Real Madrid boss was hugely disappointing.

The Spaniard was appointed the Madrid manager in the summer of 2025.

However, in January 2026, Madrid and Alonso decided to part ways.

Vinicius Junior was one of the players who fell out with Alonso.

In October 2026, Vinicius Junior lashed out at Alonso after the Spaniard decided to take him off against Barcelona at the Bernabeu in El Clasico.

After 72 minutes, Alonso felt that he had seen enough of the winger and decided to bring Rodrygo on in his place.

Vinicius Junior went ballistic at the decision and went straight down the tunnel to the dressing room.

The winger, though, eventually came back and watched the rest of the match with his teammates.

While Vinicius Junior was getting substituted, DAZN picked up the Brazilian superstar saying: “Always me! I’m leaving the team! It’s better if I leave, I’m leaving.”

Vinicius Junior and Alonso did not see eye-to-eye during his short time together at Madrid, and it seems that the Brazilian superstar still hold grudges against the former Liverpool midfielder.

As reported by Sport, Vinicius Junior has ‘liked’ an Instagram post from 433 about Chelsea’s defeat to Leeds.

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Jose Mourinho and Thibaut Courtois on Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior did not start for Madrid in their 2-1 victory over Celta de Vigo at the Bernabeu in LaLiga at the weekend.

The Brazil international winger came on as a substitute for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 57th minute.

Madrid are back in action on Tuesday evening, when they take on Dutch club PSV at home in the Champions League.

Ahead of the game, Madrid manager Mourinho and goalkeeper Courtois have backed Vinicius Junior to eventually come good this season.

Vinicius Junior is no longer guaranteed a place in the Madrid starting line-up, with the 26-year-old winger scoring one goal and providing three assists in 13 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos so far this season.

Mourinho said on Monday: “Will we see the best Vini? I think so. We want to see him at his best.

“Vini is young, he came here very young. People have criticised Vini, but I always said he’s a good kid.

“He’s great with his teammates, and that’s key for me.

“Getting back from the international break where he had a positive impact.

“Against Villarreal, for example, he came on and scored a goal.

“The goal got overturned and he got a four-game ban.

“I think that cut his progress and hurt his confidence a bit, because if he continued playing, that progress would’ve co,ntinued but the ban stopped it.

“Against Celta, we saw how he changed the game when he came on.”

Courtois said: “Vinicius? We all support one another.

“There’s no need to single him out or stay especially close to him.

“He’s happy, he’s self-critical, and he knows he has to put in the work.

“You can’t be a 9 or a 10 every single time, only Messi or Cristiano have managed that.

“It’s a mental thing. I see more spark in him now.

“He needs to play freely and enjoy his football, when he does, he’s at his best.

“If we want to compete, we need the best version of Vini.”

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