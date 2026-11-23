Trent Alexander-Arnold was a star at Liverpool and won the Premier League and the Champions League at Anfield, but his time at Real Madrid looks likely to end in bitter disappointment.

Alexander-Arnold came through the Liverpool youth academy and established himself in the first team.

Under then Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Alexander-Arnold became one of the best right-backs in the world.

Klopp let the England international right-back weave his magic with his right foot and did not put too much pressure on him defensively.

It worked for Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, as he helped the Merseyside club win the Premier League title (twice), the FA Cup, the EFL Cup (twice) and the Champions League.

However, at Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold has been a flop, with the right-back struggling with injury problems last season and now having to face competition from Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries for a place in Los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho’s first team.

Valverde is a midfielder by trade, but Mourinho has still used the Uruguay international at right-back.

Dumfries joined Madrid from Inter Milan in the summer of 2026.

Alexander-Arnold has made only five starts in LaLiga so far this season, the latest of which came against Celta de Vigo at the Bernabeu at the weekend.

Madrid won the match 2-1, but Alexander-Arnold did not play a huge role in it.

The Real Madrid media slammed Alexander-Arnold for his performance against Celta, with Marca observing that he had ‘a bad day’ and AS noting that he ‘was caught out again, this time during Celta’s goal’.

There were boos from certain sections of the Bernabeu faithful when Alexander-Arnold was coming off in the second half.

Alexander-Arnold is a mere shadow of his former self at (arguably?) the biggest club in the world, and according to Sport, Alexander-Arnold is now ‘a problem’ for Madrid.

Real Madrid ‘not happy’ with Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has added: ‘At Real Madrid, they’re not happy with the Englishman’s performance.

‘His first season raised so many doubts that the club went back to the transfer market in July to sign Denzel Dumfries.

‘For the Dutchman, who was already 30, they paid Inter the €20 million release clause.

‘And when things get tough, José Mourinho’s coaching staff continues to entrust the wing to Fede Valverde.’

Sport went on to dissect Alexander-Arnold’s underwhelming performance against Celta and also noted how often Mourinho has refused to include him in the starting lineup for Madrid this season.

The news outlet then predicted that Alexander-Arnold would return to the Premier League at some point in the future.

Sport noted: ‘If he ever looks for a way out, the Premier League seems like his most natural destination, where homegrown players always command high prices.

‘In Liverpool, pride still runs deep for their own, as does the memory of his crosses.

‘Jamie Carragher, who criticised his departure, explained that he would bring him back because the team misses his creativity from the wing.

‘Trent is under contract until 2031.

‘Real Madrid, who were so determined to lure him away from Anfield, now have a problem with a name and surname.’

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Trent Alexander-Arnold backed for Liverpool return

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are exploring a move for Alexander-Arnold.

Sources have told us that Liverpool are willing to bring Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Alexander-Arnold himself is considering his future at Madrid.

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren believes that Alexander-Arnold will eventually go back to Anfield.

Lovren said ahead of Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Man Utd at Anfield on Sunday: “For me as a stranger coming to a club, seeing the emotions from the home-grown players, they know from under-nines what it means to play against Everton, against Manchester United.

“Then you see it differently, because for them it means so much.

“These guys, they will never truly leave Liverpool, they will always come back there.

“I don’t believe Trent will still be living in Madrid at the end of his career.

“He will go back to Liverpool, as most players do.

“But when you grow up with this derby then you appreciate it even more, and you have a better understanding of what it means.”

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