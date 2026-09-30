Man City FFP: Jurgen Klopp sends message to Pep Guardiola after guilty verdict and makes Liverpool achievement claim

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised ex-Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for his achievements during his time at the Etihad Stadium, while the UK’s Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, has given his take on the Cityzens being found guilty of FFP breaches.

Man City have been found guilty of FFP breaches between 2009 and 2018 by an Independent Commission.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man City’s legal team, headed by Lord Pannick KC, are already working on an appeal.

Between 2009 and 2018, Man City won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups and one Community Shield.

If Man City fail in their appeal, then they could be punished with a hefty fine, a transfer ban or point deduction.

Man City could also be thrown out of the Premier League and relegated to the lower leagues of English football.

Klopp was in charge of Liverpool from 2015 until 2024.

Now the Germany head coach, Klopp has said that despite the FFP guilty verdict, he remains a fan of former Man City manager Guardiola and the way the team played under him.

The German has also said that he is proud of his achievement with Liverpool.

During his time as Liverpool manager, Klopp won the Premier League title and the FA Cup once each, the EFL Cup twice, and the Champions League on one occasion.

The Mirror quotes Klopp as saying: “Of course I’ve heard about that, but I haven’t given it much thought.

“I can only wait and see.

“I have big respect for Pep Guardiola and City’s style of football; they played fantastic football and were a top class opponent for us.

“If any sanctions are handed out, I have nothing to do with it; I’ll wait and see.

“I’m far from preparing for a title or anything like that.

“I’m absolutely fine with what we’ve achieved in Liverpool.

“We fought hard on the pitch.

“I can’t say more about that because I don’t know the details and I’m not interested in them.”

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Andy Burnham reacts to Man City FFP guilty verdict

The UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has given his take on Man City being found guilty of FFP breaches.

Burnham told BBC Sport when asked if he was concerned that the Man City owners would now sell the club: “I would be really concerned to lose them.

“They’ve been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester and obviously the building of Manchester City into the global force that it is.”

The former mayor of Greater Manchester added: “I do actually thank the City Football Group and the wider ownership for the money that they didn’t just put into the Etihad [Stadium] and the campus around it but also into the city.”

Burnham further noted: “Everton was in this position a few years ago and you might remember that I fought for Everton in that situation because I still hold the view very firmly that they weren’t fairly treated in that process.”

Drawing a comparison between that and Man City’s current situation, Burnham added: “I remember people proclaiming Everton guilty at the time and with hindsight I think more people would say that wasn’t fair, the way that was handled.

“So it would be wrong of me to leap to one side given the experience that I’d had before becoming prime minister.”

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