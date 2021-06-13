Leeds make ‘late ambush’ to hijack Prem transfer as contact is made

Leeds United have made a move to disrupt Norwich City’s hopes of signing Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn, according to reports.

After securing a ninth-place finish in their first season back in the Premier League, Leeds are looking to consolidate for next season. Likewise, it will be an important summer for Norwich, hoping to have a better attempt at staying up after their promotion. Both clubs, in different circumstances, will be trying to strengthen.

One area in which reinforcements could be required is in goal. Illan Meslier and Tim Krul both had good seasons, but their clubs may need more competition for them.

Gunn has been identified as a major target for Norwich ahead of their return to the Premier League. A fee has reportedly been agreed, as per multiple sources, to take him back to his hometown club.

But according to Football Insider, Leeds have made a late swoop for a long-term target in Gunn.

The keeper was linked with Leeds back in 2018, after he had spent a season on loan at Norwich from Manchester City. Instead, he moved to Southampton – but has struggled to find regular gametime.

Gunn ended the 2020-21 season out on loan with Stoke, and now seems set for a permanent exit from the South Coast. But Leeds could try to stop his destination being Norwich after a “late ambush”.

The Whites have reportedly registered their interest in a deal for Gunn, despite him being on the verge of a £5m return to Carrow Road. It is not yet clear if they have made a bid of their own, but they have made their thoughts clear.

Leeds are looking to replace Kiko Casilla as their number two, and believe Gunn would be ideal competition for Meslier.

Still only 25, Gunn finds himself at a career crossroads. If Leeds firm up their interest, he could have a decision to make.

Leeds nearing keeper signing

In addition to the first team, Leeds are looking to solidify their goalkeeping ranks in the academy.

United are reportedly closing in on the signing of highly-rated England Under-16s goalkeeper Darryl Ombang from neighbouring Bradford City.

The 16-year-old is a regular for Bradford’s Under-18s – and has been since the age of 14. He has been scouted by the likes of Manchester United and Everton.

However, the Daily Mail claims a move to Leeds is now close.

