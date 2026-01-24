The fee being discussed by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur for Andy Robertson has been revealed by two separate sources – but the Reds are likely to be at a loss when their long-term plan to replace him kicks in.

In one of this transfer window’s most surprising moves, Tottenham are trying to sign Robertson from Liverpool. They already planned to compete for his signature as a free agent in the summer, but have decided to bring forward their pursuit. Among the main reasons is the fact they have lost Ben Davies to injury.

And with their most recent left-back signing, Souza, not yet considered the finished product at the age of 19 – despite costing £13m to sign from Santos – Tottenham have made their move for Robertson, who recently admitted he would like more playing time than he’s been getting at Liverpool since the signing of Milos Kerkez in the summer.

Things are heading in the right direction for Robertson to become a Tottenham player, with the transfer fee at play also now coming to light after reports of a verbal agreement.

According to Sky Sports‘ Vinny O’Connor and the Daily Mail‘s Simon Jones, the package for Robertson is worth £5m.

Given that Robertson is now 31 years old and is into the final six months of his contract with Liverpool, it seems a reasonable price – although some fans on social media have argued they might as well have kept him for that kind of windfall.

But it’s worth remembering that Robertson only cost Liverpool an initial £8m, rising to £10m, in the first place when he joined from Hull City in 2017.

After the quality service he has given them – even if that has waned over the past couple of seasons – Liverpool have got good value out of Robertson. Furthermore, banking £5m now for someone who remains one of their highest-paid players but is no longer a regular starter, is better than nothing in six months’ time.

However, Liverpool will likely need to arm themselves with more funds when it comes to their plans to replace Robertson.

Liverpool’s costly Robertson replacement plan

Initially, their intention is to recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell at Roma. Tsimikas is not getting much gametime in the Italian capital, even when he’s been the only natural left-back available to Gian Piero Gasperini, so there wouldn’t be much resistance to a recall.

With Tsimikas set to back Kerkez up for the remainder of the season, Liverpool will start planning for the longer term – and TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey has revealed one name on their radar is Antonee Robinson.

Currently with Fulham, Robinson would be open to a return to Merseyside, having previously come through the ranks at Everton.

However, his contract at Craven Cottage is valid until 2028, which poses a problem about his transfer fee. With two years left on his deal by the summer, Fulham’s valuation of Robinson will surely be far greater than £5m.

The USMNT left-back is a regular starter for Fulham and is in his prime years at the age of 28. Back in April, when Robinson was linked with Liverpool, the Daily Mirror even predicted Fulham could ask for as much as £50m.

Granted, that was last year and that figure is likely to have been exaggerated as a deterrent, while Fulham will lose some power as Robinson’s contract runs down, but two years still gives them enough time to stand firm.

Sources have also revealed Liverpool could send Tsimikas to Fulham as a makeweight for Robinson. But again, Robinson would be the more valuable player.

