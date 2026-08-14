Liverpool spy five elite targets after Jeff Bezos consortium buys 30% stake

Liverpool could agree more record-breaking signings in the transfer market after a consortium involving Amazon founder Jeff Bezos completed a deal to buy 30 per cent of the club, according to reports.

Liverpool broke the British transfer record twice last summer, first paying £116million for Florian Wirtz before landing Alexander Isak in a £125m deal. Fast forward to this summer, and Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool are in direct talks for Barcola and are willing to pay £120m for him, whereas Paris Saint-Germain are holding out for £145m.

The Reds are already a huge threat in the transfer market, and they could now become even more fearsome after Bezos – one of the richest men in the world – became a part-owner.

Liverpool’s majority owners, Fenway Sports group (FSG), have confirmed they have sold 30 per cent of the club for £1.65bn, with the deal valuing the club at a colossal £5.5bn, as per The Guardian.

The consortium is led by Amit Bhatia, who was previously a shareholder of QPR. It also includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

The Express claimed earlier this week that Liverpool’s chances of signing four transfer targets could increase following the investment in the club.

Barcola is Liverpool’s No 1 target this summer, and they might now have the money needed to easily match PSG’s £145m asking price.

Arsenal are also interested in Barcola, but Liverpool are favourites to sign the winger.

The report adds that Liverpool could return for Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck next summer.

Andoni Iraola’s side looked into signing Schlotterbeck earlier this year, only for him to suffer ankle ligament damage at the World Cup, which means he will miss the start of Dortmund’s season.

But Liverpool see the German as a potential successor for Virgil van Dijk, setting up a potential €60m (£51m) deal in summer 2027.

In terms of an immediate defensive solution, the report added that Liverpool could now get close to Aston Villa’s £60m demands for Ezri Konsa.

Liverpool linked with Wharton, Olise

The England star can comfortably play as either a right-back or centre-half, two positions Liverpool need to strengthen.

Arsenal will provide Liverpool with competition for Konsa, though.

The Express’ report also suggested Liverpool will reignite their interest in Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton to re-energise their midfield.

Wharton is rated at £70m and is also being considered by Chelsea.

Plus, it was sensationally claimed on July 23 that Liverpool’s new part-owners want to make the Reds the ‘No 1 club in the world’ with the signing of either Michael Olise or Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius has since penned a new contract at Real Madrid, so Olise may be the more likely solution, even if it would be a hugely expensive operation.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have agreed to sign an impressive Liverpool striker, as per a trusted source.