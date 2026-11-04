Unai Emery is thundering towards putting pen to paper, with Manchester United and Aston Villa both learning the Spanish manager’s fate.

Emery is regarded by many as either the best or second-best manager in the Premier League right now, depending on where you place Mikel Arteta.

Understandably, he’s emerged on Man Utd’s radar amid a diabolical start to the new season at Old Trafford.

The pulsating comeback win against Roma on Tuesday night has aided Michael Carrick’s cause, though it’s by no means guaranteed he’s still in charge after the upcoming international break.

Reporting on YouTube last week, Fabrizio Romano revealed Emery is Man Utd’s dream managerial target.

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are admired and it’s between those two United will choose from if Carrick is sacked, and if Emery proves unattainable. But in an ideal world for INEOS, Man Utd would grab Emery.

Man Utd dream of hiring Unai Emery

Romano explained: “If you ask me the manager who is most appreciated by Manchester United, in terms of potential candidates, a manager they love is for sure Unai Emery who is doing a fantastic job at Aston Villa.

“But Aston Villa absolutely want Emery to continue. Emery is 100 percent involved in the project at Villa, he’s deciding everything about players, about tactics, about strategy, and so at the moment, Emery is a very difficult target.”

A few days later, Romano doubled down on his claims, stating: “As I stand by my information, Manchester United, important people at Manchester United, consider Unai Emery as the ideal coach to become the future figure to build the future of Manchester United.

“So, he’s super-appreciated by very influential and important people at Manchester United, but we need to respect Aston Villa.

READ NEXT: Man Utd accelerate multiple January sales ahead of double signing

“We need to take in consideration Aston Villa, and Aston Villa absolutely count on Unai Emery.

“When I say Aston Villa, I mean, the director, Roberto Olabe, the other director, Damian Vidagany, the chairman, everyone at the club consider Unai Emery absolutely crucial figure for present and future of the club.

“Unai Emery is in control of everything at Aston Villa. Unai Emery decides also together with the directors about the transfers, so several things, several things being coordinated by Unai Emery.

“So, Unai is more than a coach, is more than a manager at Aston Villa, and they have no intention to lose Unai Emery, especially mid-season but also in general. They want to continue with Unai, and they trust their process.

“Then I keep telling you, just telling you how things are. Man Utd consider Unai Emery as a fantastic coach, so that’s the reality. On the other side, there is Aston Villa position.”

DON’T MISS: Brutal reason Chelsea started Estevao vs Man Utd and no one else revealed

Unai Emery in ‘advanced talks’ over Aston Villa extension

As mentioned, Aston Villa have no desire whatsoever to lose Emery, who does wield significant power at Villa Park.

And according to a major update from The Telegraph, Emery has made up his mind and it’s Aston Villa where he wishes to remain.

The report’s headline read: ‘Unai Emery in advanced talks over new Aston Villa deal in blow to Man Utd.’

The piece’s author, John Percy, added: ‘The former Arsenal and Paris St-Germain manager has been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks, amid the uncertainty over the future of Michael Carrick, but is now providing Villa with a huge boost by signing a new long-term contract.

‘Emery met with [Nassef] Sawiris on Wednesday following the club’s Champions League match at Barcelona and an agreement is thought to be close.’

Aston Villa also confirmed Emery is set to continue with the club via an official statement on their website.

The statement read: ‘Aston Villa held an important working meeting today to plan the club’s future and lay the foundations for its long-term sporting and institutional project.

‘The meeting brought together Nassef Sawiris, the club’s Chairman and Unai Emery alongside President of Football Operations Roberto Olabe and Director of Football Operations Damián Vidagany.

‘The discussions focused on jointly planning the club’s long-term strategic direction, with positive discussions establishing a clear commitment beyond 2029 for the joint development of the club under the sporting leadership of Unai Emery based on the shared ambitions and common goal to reach excellency and keep growing during the next years.

‘The objective is clear: to build an ambitious, competitive Aston Villa capable of taking on the biggest challenges and achievements.’