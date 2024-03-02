Man Utd, Tottenham in mix for 10-goal gem blacklisted by his own club ahead of certain summer move

Roony Bardghji is on the list of both Manchester United and Tottenham

Manchester United and Tottenham are among the European sides keen on signing Roony Bardghji, who’s been dropped by Copenhagen ahead of a certain summer move as he won’t sign a new deal.

Bardghji has had a fantastic start to life as a senior player with Copenhagen. The 18-year-old has already scored 15 professional goals, including seven in the Superliga this season, and three more in other competitions.

One of those elevated him to giant-slayer status and sent shockwaves around Europe.

Indeed, Bardghji bagged his first Champions League goal in a comeback win over Manchester United in this season’s group stages.

Copenhagen came from 3-2 behind to win 4-3, with Bardghji putting the nail in the Red Devils’ coffin with an 87th-minute strike to cap off a magnificent win and 27-minute cameo for himself.

Following the impressive display, the youngster was linked with some big clubs, including United themselves, as well as cross-town rivals Man City, and a few other Premier League clubs.

And while it’s not certain, that might have turned Bardghji’s head, and has had consequences on his minutes.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has explained why the 18-year-old winger was dropped for his side’s last two games.

Bardghji won’t sign new deal

“Roony Bardghji, who many of you probably remember because he scored a very important goal against Manchester United for Copenhagen in the Champions League, is not playing for the Danish side at the moment. Zero minutes,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Many people are asking why because we know that there are many important clubs following this boy. So, why is he not playing?

“According to my information it’s because the player has no intention of signing a new deal at Copenhagen. This is the situation as of now, his current contract expires in December 2025.”

Copenhagen’s decision to drop him seemingly comes from the fact they don’t want to give minutes to players who won’t be there next season, and given he doesn’t want to play for them, they’re fine with letting him go.

Man Utd, Tottenham in mix

Indeed, Romano suggests a summer deal is almost a certainty, and Premier League big boys United and Tottenham are after Bardghji’s signature.

“So it means that if nothing changes in the summer, he will be available with 18 months left on his contract,” Romano said.

“Already clubs like Tottenham for sure, but also Manchester United and Barcelona, have sent scouts multiple times to follow the player’s progress.”

Given he’s only under contract for 18 months by then, Bardghji is unlikely to command a massive fee, though a battle between two big sides could push his value up.

In any case, the form he has shown at such a young age suggests the winger will become a star, and big clubs will pay accordingly.

