Tottenham: Insider claims January move for 6ft 4in striker is ON – ‘I think they could go for’…

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are ready to accelerate a move for a powerhouse Bundesliga striker in January to try and fix Roberto De Zerbi’s final-third attacking woes.

The north London outfit have scored just 10 goals in their 10 Premier League outings to date, heading into their return to domestic action against Ipswich Town at home on Saturday.

Of those 10 goals, only four have been scored by attacking players, with just two coming from Tottenham’s main strikers, Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush.

That has led to De Zerbi pushing club chiefs to bring in a new No.9 in the winter window, with TEAMtalk previously ranking seven top options currently on the club’s radar.

While Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi is a player loved by De Zerbi, the Cherries are adamant that they do not want to sell mid-season, and even if they do, the price will likely be somewhere between £80-100million.

That has left Tottenham scouting several alternatives ahead of the January window, one of which, as we have previously revealed, is 6ft 4in Freiburg frontman Igor Matanovic.

The Croatian international has also been in scintillating form so far this season, scoring eight goals in 16 matches in all competitions.

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Jacobs reveals Tottenham admiration for Igor Matanovic

And now transfer insider Ben Jacobs has delivered an update on the club’s January business and their very clear need to sign another striker, amid the current struggles of Solanke and Marmoush.

Speaking on the Market Madness podcast, Jacobs said: “I think they could go for one [a striker] in January if the right target presents itself.

“It’s a shame how the Richarlison situation has panned out. Igor Matanovic is one name, as I exclusively revealed, that Tottenham like. They may look for something a little bit more short-term, like a loan. The same for Manchester United.

“If they can’t find the right target, or maybe someone with a bit more experience within the Premier League, then they can reassess in the summer.

“What they won’t want to do is necessarily go all in and panic buy in January for someone on a long-term contract, instead of just biding their time and waiting it out.”

Matanovic’s current contract runs until 2029, which means that if he is to leave Freiburg, he will not come cheap – especially given his superb form through the first quarter of the campaign.

With links to Manchester United as well, the 23-year-old could cost as much as £50 million, given that his stock is considered to be on the rise.

He was initially valued at around £30m, but with interest ramping up ahead of the new year, Spurs are now facing a heftier premium if they opt to pull the trigger on a deal.

In terms of what he would bring to De Zerbi’s starting XI, aside from goals, Matanovic is described as a physical presence who links play well and has impressive movement for his size.

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He is also an elite aerial threat and a real presence from set-pieces who is a strong finisher on either foot. So, in theory, an upgrade on what De Zerbi currently has at his disposal, unless he can finally start getting a tune out of Solanke and Marmoush.

Matanovic, though, is clearly one to watch for in January.