Michael Carrick tipped for immediate new job in shock return after being victim of Man Utd ‘circus’

Michael Carrick is already being tipped for a return to management, just a day after being sacked by Manchester United, with one reporter suggesting he should take up the vacant position at Crystal Palace.

Carrick was finally dismissed as United head coach on Thursday after a torturous week of waiting for official confirmation of his Old Trafford exit.

The decision came following a summit meeting that took place in Monaco on Wednesday, with Man Utd now in the process of appointing Mauricio Pochettino on a two-and-a-half-year deal as his replacement.

While Pochettino’s focus will very quickly turn to steering United away from the relegation places and up the table, former Old Trafford midfielder Carrick now has a big decision to make over when and if he wants a return to the dugout.

United’s approach to axing the 45-year-old has been labelled ‘disgusting’ and ‘undignified‘, but talkSPORT reporter Angelina Kelly believes that an immediate return to a Premier League job could be his best way forward for Carrick.

Kelly said on the latest episode of the Fiery Fridays podcast: “I think a lot of people have some empathy for him – a bystander in the circus that is Man Utd.

“We know the root of the issues are not him but that the owners and executives are making the terrible decisions. And in hindsight, he was always unqualified for this level of management, if we’re being honest.

“But the people above him have failed him, hindered his team’s progression due to not signing enough players, the one’s they brought in are not the right fit, and he’s just swimming against the tide with Man Utd.

“But I don’t think that should mean he’s cast into the abyss and never seen again… he’s a manager who finished third in the Premier League last season and got the best out of some top quality players.

“He’s a promising English manager, who clearly has the ability to succeed, so I say he needs to get back on the horse immediately. He deserves another chance to prove himself.

“Why shouldn’t Crystal Palace be the answer?”

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On the same day as Carrick’s dismissal at Man United, Pierre Sage was also shown the door as Crystal Palace manager, with the club sitting bottom of the Premier League table.

The Frenchman had only been in charge for four months, having taken over in the summer, while former Brentford and Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is the firm favourite for the Selhurst Park hotseat.

However, Kelly sees no reason why Carrick should not be in the running too, adding: “Palace are being heavily linked with Thomas Frank, which makes sense on paper with the body of work at Brentford.

“But his time at Spurs did damage his reputation, and as much as Carrick’s season at United has gone badly, he did have a good first six months as manager. Frank was halfway out the door at Tottenham by then, he was sacked after eight months.

“With all due respect, I know Palace and United are just one point apart in the relegation zone, but given the chance in a less high-pressured job, Carrick could come good.

“There’s way less noise around the club, maybe the pressure of it not being a club so close to his heart will help matters. He’s proven he can take over a team mid-season and improve them.

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“He’s warmer than Frank when it comes to training, knowing these Premier League teams well as he’s coached in the league at the moment.

“I know this might not happen and there’s more than one manager out there that might come good for Palace, and Carrick might want some time off after all this,” she admitted. “But I would love to see him get the Palace job and see him grow as a coach.”