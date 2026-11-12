Man Utd: INEOS humiliate Michael Carrick one final time before being sacked

Manchester United and their hierarchy have been blasted for humiliating Michael Carrick one final time before his dismissal on Thursday.

Carrick will be relieved of his duties today (Thursday), with Mauricio Pochettino taking the reins after he’s concluded his duties with the USMNT in the international break.

Pochettino is expected to remain with the USA national side for the two games with Haiti, meaning he’ll have minimal time to prepare for Man Utd’s first game after the international break – a daunting trip to Anfield.

The decision to fire Carrick was made by director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada. Their verdict was put to Sir Jim Ratcliffe in a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday.

Whilst all of this has been going on, Carrick has dutifully continued to rock up to Carrington to lead training for those United stars who aren’t away with their countries.

And according to two prominent journalists, the manner in which Carrick has and continues to be treated by INEOS throughout this sorry saga leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

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Man Utd blasted for ‘poor treatment’ of Michael Carrick

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell wrote on X: ‘Michael Carrick knows the industry but for #MUFC leaders to let him take training two days running while clearly working on his dismissal, with no real communication, is poor treatment.

‘Carrick served United superbly as a player + worked diligently as head coach. Deserves better.’

Giving a rare opinion of his own, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said on YouTube: “Personal opinion: It’s sad sad to see Man United treating Michael Carrick like this.

“Two training sessions taken by Michael Carrick when he was already almost out of Manchester United.

“Also, Carrick, I think you can like or don’t like him as a coach. You can have a positive or negative opinion, whatever. But Carrick did a very great job last season with Manchester United.

“This season has been very difficult for everyone, not just for Carrick, also for the players, the directors, the market.

“So, it’s been a very difficult season for United, but you can’t forget what he did and also he’s a United legend.

“So, to see these scenes every morning of Carrick arriving to the training, taking the training when at the same time the directors and the owners are already talking to their new manager, you know, it feels not great, let’s say like this.”

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INEOS also failed Carrick over the summer when presiding over a disastrous transfer window.

The problem positions of left-back and striker were ultimately ignored in favour of putting all their eggs in the midfield rebuild basket.

But plans to sign truly top class players like Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes were quickly shelved when the cost of doing business escalated.

Instead, United shopped in the reduced to clear section, signing Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

In Santos’ case, it’s since emerged Chelsea believe Man Utd paid twice as much as they needed to. Some within the industry believe United only signed Tielemans because it was an easy deal to make via the release clause.

The end result is United’s midfield is almost completely devoid of athleticism beyond Baleba, who is already injured and endured a woeful campaign with Brighton last term anyway.

As has been stated countless times of late, the problems at deeper run far deeper than just the manager.

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