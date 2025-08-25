Newcastle United appear to have played their final card when it comes to trying to keep star striker Alexander Isak at the club, amid reports that Liverpool are ready to make a huge new offer for the wantaway star.

Isak missed Newcastle’s tour to the Far East earlier this summer and has been training alone after he told the club that he wanted to quit St James’ Park, despite still being under contract on Tyneside until 2028.

He has not featured in any of Newcastle’s opening three Premier League games of the campaign, including the dramatic 3-2 home defeat against his main suitors Liverpool on Monday evening.

And while his stance on an exit remains unchanged, it’s now been reported that Newcastle have taken a new measure to try and convince the player to stay.

The Daily Mail states that Isak has been visited at his home by the club’s co-owner Jamie Reuben and a PIF delegation, who have offered him a new contract if he agrees to commit himself to the team for another season.

Reuben and Newcastle director Jacobo Solis travelled to Isak’s home in Northumberland ahead of the Magpies’ clash with Arne Slot’s men.

The North East outfit want Isak to return to training and make himself available to play matches. And a new contract would be part of the discussions if Isak agrees to stay for the current campaign.

Whether that visit has paid dividends or not is likely to be revealed over the coming days, as Liverpool prepare to break their own British transfer record with a £130million offer.

Carragher urges Newcastle to sell Isak

Speaking prior to Monday night’s game at St James’ Park, former Liverpool skipper Jamie Carragher called on Newcastle to sell Isak before the September 1 deadline, comparing his situation to that of Fernando Torres at Anfield.

Talking on MNF, Carragher said: “I don’t think a deal was ever going to get done before this game. I could not see that. It will be interesting to see what happens in the next few days.

“I can’t believe that for Liverpool it is just Isak or no one but it does feel like that the closer we get to the end of the window.

“Thierry Henry said that Isak is a must for Liverpool. I have never been of that opinion – [I am] one of the few Liverpool fans who is all in on Isak and we have to spend this money.

“I don’t think he is as durable as someone like Mo Salah. Actually, over the last three seasons he has missed 36 league games. It is almost a season out of three seasons.

“But I think Newcastle should sell Isak.

“There will be so many people outside telling Newcastle and Eddie Howe what they need to do. You have to be strong. You have to show Liverpool or any other club that players cannot just come in and demand to go.

“But they don’t have the problem of Isak every day. They don’t have the problem that Eddie Howe has of going to every press conference and being asked about it. It is a cloud over the club constantly.

“I have experience of it. We had this with Fernando Torres at Liverpool, where he did not really want to be at the club.

“He ended up staying and we sold him in the January. Those four or five months were a nightmare for the club and everyone could not wait for him to move on.

“It is similar to Newcastle. As a club, they are delighted to be in the Champions League and Isak is a player who wants to win it. They are not there now and he is 25 going on 26.

“When we were going for the Champions League, we had some world-class players. As soon as our level dropped, people like Torres, [Javier] Mascherano and [Xabi] Alonso – world-class players – wanted to leave because there was too much of a gap between where they are as players and where the club are.

“So it is not just me having a go at Newcastle and wanting their player to come to Liverpool, I have experience of that situation and when you have a player who does not want to be there it can be an absolute nightmare.”

