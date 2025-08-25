Liverpool are preparing a British record £130m bid for Alexander Isak and Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest he’s hearing on Newcastle’s stance.

Isak has verbally agreed personal terms with Liverpool and remains intent on forcing through a move to Anfield before the September 1 deadline rolls around.

Liverpool’s opening offer for Isak worth £110m plus add-ons was immediately rejected by Newcastle. The Magpies have publicly insisted the Swede is not for sale, though the fact they’re scrambling to sign multiple new strikers suggests an exit is at the very least being considered.

Isak has vowed to never play for Newcastle again – even if he remains their player beyond the window closing.

The Chronicle’s Lee Ryder recently explained why it makes ‘no sense’ for Newcastle to cling on to Isak from a business perspective if Liverpool do indeed return with a £130m offer. TEAMtalk understands a £130m bid is in the works and imminent.

Ryder also stated a conclusion to the biggest transfer saga of the summer is expected to come shortly after Newcastle host Liverpool in a Premier League clash on Monday night.

And according to the latest from Romano, the power in this long-running saga still remains with Newcastle who despite all that has happened, expect Isak to return to training after tonight’s clash.

“The [match] between Newcastle and Liverpool is coming,” began Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel. “Obviously it’s going to be an important moment because it’s going to close this story between Newcastle and Liverpool and then from Tuesday we will understand more on the Isak story – whether he’s going to Liverpool or whether Newcastle are going to keep the player.

“Newcastle, internally, hope that this week after the game Isak can return to training. Newcastle really hope that.

“Internally they have this feeling that they want to convince Isak to be back in training after the game on Monday.

“Liverpool remain in their position – they want Isak, they will attack for Isak, but it will depend on Newcastle.

“This story completely depends on Newcastle. Isak wants Liverpool and Liverpool are prepared to pay, but Newcastle are the ones who decide and Newcastle will try their best to keep the player.”

Romano concluded by again reiterating the “technical staff” at Newcastle hope Isak will be back in training in the days after tonight’s crunch encounter with Liverpool.

Will Isak stay or go?

The consensus throughout the summer is Newcastle will only sell Isak if able to sign two new frontmen. Callum Wilson has also departed, leaving the club desperately short on recognised strikers.

Following a number of high profile rejections, the Magpies are yet to sign one new striker, never mind two.

They have agreed personal terms with Yoane Wissa but Brentford are now demanding upwards of £50m and potentially as much as £60m for the 28-year-old. Newcastle’s most recent bid totalled £40m (£35m plus £5m in add-ons).

Eddie Howe’s side are also actively exploring moves for Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) and Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid). Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen, PSG’s Goncalo Ramos and Porto’s Samu Aghehowa are also on their shortlist.

Regarding Liverpool, a recent report from the Liverpool Echo strongly suggested the Reds WON’T move for an alternative if unable to land Isak.

Rather than sign an inferior plan B, Liverpool would be expected to push again for Isak in January.

Such a scenario would mirror what transpired with Virgil van Dijk. After failing to sign their No 1 centre-back target in the summer of 2017, Liverpool refused to move for a lesser-heralded alternative and got Van Dijk at the second time of asking in the very next window.

