Arsenal step aside for Liverpool to complete stunning ‘world-class’ coup

Arsenal have decided not to pursue a deal for Alexander Isak, according to a source, as Liverpool prepare to make a new and improved bid for the Newcastle United striker and bring him to Anfield.

Like Liverpool this summer, Arsenal have been very active in the transfer window, signing the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke among others. Viktor Gyokeres also joined Arsenal from Sporting CP this summer, as the north London club finally completed the signing of a top-class number nine.

Arsenal’s latest signing was completed on Saturday, as Eze teamed up with manager Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Tottenham were in talks with Crystal Palace for Eze, but the attacking midfielder ended up at their bitter north London rivals Arsenal instead.

According to The Independent journalist, Miguel Delaney, this has put flight to any suggestions that Arsenal would make a move for Newcastle striker Isak, who was described as “world class” by Magpies legend Alan Shearer on BBC Sport in January 2025.

The well-connected journalist has said that officials at Arsenal made it clear on Tuesday night that there was ‘no chance’ that they would sign the Newcastle star before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported in November 2024 that Newcastle star Isak was Mikel Arteta’s “dream target” in the 2025 summer, but the Gunners manager and the club’s sporting director Andrea Berta eventually decided to sign Gyokeres instead.

Isak dropped a bombshell public statement on Tuesday about leaving Newcastle this summer, with last season’s Carabao Cup responding it and stressing that he is not for sale.

Delaney wrote in his Inside Football newsletter sent via email (1:23pm, August 22): “By Tuesday evening at the PFA awards, as Alexander Isak’s statement had the adverse effect of ensuring that Newcastle United were now absolutely not going to sell to Liverpool, some senior figures present started to speculate that Arsenal might go in for the striker.

“It was even put to individuals at the club, since owner Josh Kroenke was in attendance at the Manchester Opera House.

“The general response was ‘no chance’. That was partly because of the £150m asking price, but mostly because they were already acting on long-standing interest in Eberechi Eze. Wednesday evening would bring the sensational news that Arsenal were in, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.”

Liverpool plan imminent Alexander Isak bid – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, was the first to exclusively break the news on July 24 that Isak has told Newcastle that he wants to leave.

Liverpool subsequently had a bid of £110million (€127m, $149m) plus add-ons for Isak turned down by Newcastle.

Newcastle have consistently maintained in public that they do not want to sell Isak, although TEAMtalk understands that the Magpies value the striker at £150m (€173m, $203m).

With the Sweden international having already agreed on personal terms with the Reds, Liverpool are now preparing to make a new and improved offer of £130m (€150m, $176m) for Isak, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Liverpool are increasingly confident of getting a deal done for Isak, who scored 23 goals in the Premier League last season and found the back of the net 21 goals in the league in the 2023/24 campaign.

