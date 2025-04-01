Newcastle are determined to kick on after ending their 70-year wait for a major trophy by making a splash in the transfer market, with TEAMtalk learning a move for Harvey Elliott – whose sale has been greenlit by Liverpool – is on the agenda.

With the EFL Cup safely banked, Newcastle have laid the spectre of their long trophy drought to rest. However, the Magpies aren’t content to rest on their laurels, with plans already afoot for strengthening Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle are wary of backing themselves into a corner with regards to PSR spending rules and as such, their transfer plans will reflect their caution.

Targets who can be landed for what the club deem a fair price will be sought and it’s our understanding Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott is a wanted man.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the 21-year-old attacker – who is a boyhood Liverpool fan – is greatly admired by Howe.

It’s believed Elliott possesses the attitude and attributes the Newcastle manager wants in his squad and crucially for the Magpies, Liverpool are open to a sale for the right price.

There has been chatter of a £40m asking price, but that has been kiboshed by sources close to the situation who say Liverpool will not make the asking price public.

Instead, the Reds believe a smarter course of action is to see what offers arrive without giving guidance as to how much they’ll accept.

Two reasons behind potential Harvey Elliott exit

Liverpool are not against holding on to Elliott but are willing to cash in in order to bolster what is already a significant transfer kitty ahead of a gigantic summer window at Anfield.

Sources have also stated that the attacker would like to stay at Liverpool, but he may have to accept he will need to find a new club if determined to be a regular starter.

Elliott is not first choice under Arne Slot in the No 10 role, with that honour falling to Dominik Szoboszlai. Curtis Jones has also been favoured at times in the attacking midfield spot, while Mohamed Salah – if he signs a contract extension – will remain undroppable on the right wing.

Accordingly, Elliott is well aware he’ll be resigning himself to spending large parts of next season on the bench if he chooses to remain at Anfield.

What about Alexander Isak?

Liverpool are one of the two main sides (Arsenal being the other) who are keen on poaching Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

We can confirm the Reds are seriously considering a summer approach despite the fact a move would obliterate their all-time transfer record.

Newcastle don’t wish to sell, though that’s not stopped an asking price range of £130m-£150m being reported for the Swedish international and there is a thought amongst some that Elliott could be used to bring the price down.

However, Newcastle would much rather retain Isak and add the likes of Elliott to enhance their longer-term aims.

The club have developed what they believe to be realistic ambitions of challenging and potentially even winning the Premier League title within the next five years.

Harvey Elliott’s minutes slashed under Arne Slot