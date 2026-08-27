Aston Villa held fresh talks with Rafa Leao on Wednesday and Unai Emery’s side are boosted by the player’s thoughts on the move to Villa Park, despite Galatasaray also pushing to complete a deal for the AC Milan star, sources understand.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that Leao had already held talks with Villa over a potential move, and those discussions have now continued as the Portuguese considers his options.

The Turkish giants have an agreement worth around €45million (£38.6m / $52.4m) in place with AC Milan and have also offered Leao a lucrative contract, understood to be worth around €12million (£10.3m / $14m) per season.

That figure would represent roughly double the Portugal international’s current salary at Milan.

Galatasaray had been hoping Leao would have already flown into Istanbul as they looked to finalise the move, but the 26-year-old is still considering his options.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Leao is “intrigued” by the Aston Villa scenario, which is why he has yet to commit to the Turkish giants.

Villa have made their interest clear and held fresh discussions with the player on Wednesday as they look to add another major attacking option to their squad.

READ NEXT – Man City make Jack Grealish decision as Sunderland thunder into race as Everton, Aston Villa push

Aston Villa eye Rafael Leao after Nicolas Jackson agreement

Villa finalised terms with Chelsea for Nicolas Jackson on Wednesday, but their attacking recruitment may not stop there, with Leao now firmly under consideration.

We understand that Villa have proposed a loan deal with an option to buy that would become an obligation if certain conditions are met but they are also open to a straight permanent transfer.

The main difference in the deals is the potential salary on offer between Villa and Galatasaray.

Their proposed package for Leao is understood to include a salary broadly in line with his current earnings at AC Milan, rather than matching the huge offer put forward by Galatasaray.

The prospect of playing in the Premier League is understood to appeal to Leao, who is now faced with a major decision over his future.

Galatasaray have already done much of the groundwork for the transfer and remain confident of completing the deal, but Leao’s continued consideration of Villa’s proposal has prevented the move from being finalised.

Villa, meanwhile, are pushing to convince the Portuguese that a move to England represents the right next step in his career.

The arrival of Jackson has strengthened Emery’s attacking options, but the opportunity to add a player of Leao’s quality would represent another significant statement from Villa.

Leao now has a big decision to make in the coming hours, with Galatasaray’s lucrative offer on the table and Villa attempting to tempt him to the Premier League.

READ MORE – Aston Villa in talks for Todibo after Ordonez blow as Harwood-Bellis remains No 1 target