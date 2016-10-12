Paper Talk: Leicester keen on Cafu; Chelsea want Belgium star

Chelsea are targeting another swoop on Atletico Madrid, while Leicester will rival Lazio and Lyon for an exciting Brazilian winger, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

LEICESTER IN THE HUNT TO SIGN CAFU (NO, NOT THAT ONE!)

Leicester have joined Lazio and Lyon in the battle to sign Ludogorets’ highly-rated Brazilian forward Jonathan Cafu.

The 25-year-old winger is currently playing for Ludogorets, who he joined from Sao Paulo in 2015.

He has made 30 appearances in the Bulgarian top flight and has also played eight times in the Champions League, scoring eight goals.

That form has attracted the attention of both Lyon and Lazio, however reports in Italy have also suggested that Leicester are keeping tabs on him.

La Lazio Siamo Noi claim the Premier League champions are keeping close tabs on the right winger’s situation at Ludogorets and could make their move in January.

ATLETICO FEARFUL OF CHELSEA SWOOP FOR CARRASCO

Atletico Madrid are trying to tie down Yannick Carrasco to a new deal – to fend off Chelsea.

The Blues, who are also keen on his Atletico team-mate, Antoine Griezmann, have been keeping close tabs on the Belgium international forward and regard the 23-year-old as a potential target next summer.

Carrasco joined Atletico from French side Monaco in July 2015, scored in their Champions League final defeat last season and has made steady improvement with them.

Atletico have him under contract until 2020 in a deal which includes a £35m buy-out clause – but now want to increase the deal and his price with the current fee unlikely to scare off Chelsea should they express a wish to sign him.

They have become increasingly aware of Chelsea’s interest and therefore want to discuss a new deal with his representatives.

Carrasco is happy in Spain, but the West Londoners believe there could be some hope of luring him to England as they look to strengthen their squad.

[of_poll name=’Which Atletico Madrid star would you most like to see in the Premier League?’ id=’1263027′]

AND THE REST

Antonio Conte must cough up at least £50m this January for Milan centre-half AlessioRomagnoli (The Sun)

Tottenham are leading the Premier League race for Peterborough wonderkid Leo Da Silva Lopes (The Sun)

Sir Alex Ferguson ‘flipped’ when David Beckham asked if he could arrive to Manchester United training ‘in a helicopter,’ claims ex-player Mads Timm in new book (The Sun)

Phil Neville has turned down an approach from Aston Villa to join their new backroom staff – as he is focused on becoming a manager (The Sun)

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has revealed he was “a bit scared” after being followed on his drive home by a Gunners fan after a recent match (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea winger Willian, linked with a move to PSG, has revealed he wants to finish his career at Stamford Bridge (Daily Mirror)

Xherdan Shaqiri’s brother and agent claims the Stoke star could be a target for Italian side Roma in January (Daily Mirror)

Georginio Wijnaldum should discover on Wednesday if he has any chance of being fit for Liverpool’s MNF clash with Manchester United after injuring his hamstring in Holland’s World Cup qualifier against France (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United’s Juan Mata, 28, Ander Herrera, 27, Daley Blind, 26, Luke Shaw, 21, and Marouane Fellaini, 28, are entering the last 18 months of their deals but the club are in no rush to discuss new ones as each contains a one-year option to extend them (Manchester Evening News)

Championship side QPR are being mocked by fans of other clubs after launching a campaign urging their supporters to make more noise at home matches (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea will consider a safe standing area at a rebuilt Stamford Bridge – but only if the government change the laws. Planning proposals have been submitted for a £500m project (Daily Mail)

Liverpool’s former director of football strategy Damien Comolli helped sign Jordan Henderson, 26, for the Merseysiders but he says that on the day he was sacked, the club’s owners told him he “had made a big mistake on Jordan and he was a waste of money” (talkSPORT)

Czech Republic legend Pavel Nedved has revealed the biggest regret he had during his career was not playing for Manchester United (Daily Mail)

Germany and Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, 22, says he has not seen “such a good penalty taker” as Reds team-mate James Milner, 30 (Liverpool Echo)

Sevilla are looking to open talks over a new contract for Steven N’Zonzi amid increased interest from Premier League clubs (Daily Mail)

Valencia hope to sign Mexican striker Javier Hernandez in the January transfer window and are prepared to pay £40m and trigger his buy-out clause (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have held a meeting with Brazilian left-back Guilherme Arana, according to reports (Daily Star)

Chelsea are lining up a sensational move for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, according to reports (Daily Star)

Nemanja Matic has praised N’Golo Kante’s impressive start to life at Chelsea and acknowledged his role within the side “is not easy” (The Independent)

Manchester City forward Kevin de Bruyne’s hamstring injury is swiftly on the mend and the Belgium star could be ready to face Everton on Saturday and Barcelona in the Champions League the following Wednesday (The Guardian)