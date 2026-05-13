Leeds United are frontrunners to sign Lois Openda from Juventus this summer, with multiple sources confirming the striker is open to the move, and he will receive a ‘significant’ salary if joining.

Openda’s high-profile move to Juventus has proven to be one of the transfer market’s biggest disappointments.

The 26-year-old Belgian striker joined the Italian giants on loan from RB Leipzig in September 2025, with an obligation to buy that activated earlier this year for a package worth around €40-46 million.

Yet, under Luciano Spalletti, Openda has struggled markedly in Serie A, managing limited minutes and very few goals.

Now, Juventus are actively seeking to offload the forward this summer to recoup value and ease his substantial wages.

Leeds United lead race for Lois Openda; will offer ‘significant’ wages

Premier League clubs have emerged as the primary suitors. Leeds United currently lead the race, with multiple sources positioning them as the side most keen and holding long-term interest.

The West Yorkshire outfit are prepared to offer significant wages and are looking for a loan-to-buy arrangement.

Openda is said to be open to the move, which would provide him with regular first-team football in a competitive environment. However, if a side offering European football comes into play this could change matters.

Newly promoted Coventry City have also shown concrete interest, making initial contact and exploring similar structured deals. While ambitious, they appear second in the pecking order behind Leeds.

Bournemouth represent another potential destination, particularly with Marco Rose – who coached Openda successfully during his time at Leipzig – set to take the helm.

The Cherries are evaluating the striker, though any move would likely depend on further squad planning.

A return to former club Lens on a conditional loan has been mooted, alongside earlier links to Turkish sides such as Fenerbahce.

However, the focus remains firmly on England, where Openda’s pace and proven Bundesliga scoring record could flourish once more.

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His current market value sits around €30-35 million, making an outright permanent sale possible, but many clubs are expected to pivot towards loan deals with options or obligations to buy.

Many Leeds fans might be somewhat concerned by how poorly Openda’s spell in Turin has gone. He’s scored just twice in 34 appearances, though his overall body of work suggests he might be a gamble worth taking.

Openda operated at roughly a goal every other game during his time at RB Leipzig, in Ligue 1 with Lens, and in the Eredivisie with Vitesse Arnhem.

He’s bagged 109 goals for club and country during his career, and Leeds are prepared to look past his Juventus nightmare.

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