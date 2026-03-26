The future of Daniel Farke as Leeds United manager has once again been called into serious doubt, with one former Premier League chief suggesting he could be sacked by chairman Paraag Marathe at the end of the season.

Farke has proved one of the most successful Leeds United managers in recent times, guiding the club to promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking off the back of a staggering 100-point tally last term – the highest-ever in the club’s history.

However, the battle to keep Leeds among the elite looks like it is going down to the wire. While the Whites have accrued a relatively tidy 33 points from their 31 games played so far, they have been unable to pull clear of the chasing pack and a run of six matches without a win has come at the worst possible time.

Worse yet, the goals appear to have dried up, with Leeds netting just once from open play across that period.

As a result, questions have been raised about what Leeds will do with their manager this summer. His current arrangement only has a year to run once the current campaign ends and TEAMtalk revealed way back in October that the club were taking a very methodical and ‘wait and see’ approach over his future.

Now, though, former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown feels the maths is simple for Leeds and Farke. Stay up, and Farke will earn the right to stay; drop back down to the Championship, and he feels the 49-year-old will be axed.

“If Leeds go down, I expect Farke will be sacked,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Right from before the season even started, there was noise coming out of Leeds that they were considering his future because of his previous record.

“That was never fair on him, but it was part of Leeds’ plans before they decided to stick with him. The situation he’s in at the moment is: if Leeds stay up, he will get plenty of praise for what they’ve done this season, and if they go down it’ll be all his fault.”

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Leeds director making Farke no promises on future

Explaining in more detail, Brown added: “When the fans start to get frustrated and are asking questions, it’s never a good sign, but it’s something they’ll look at when the season is over.

“If they stay up, I expect they’ll keep him on, and if they go down, they’ll look elsewhere.”

Leeds, for their part, have refused to publicly back Farke, effectively confirming that he, like so many of their playing squad, having to fight for their futures at Elland Road.

Discussing his situation earlier this month, one of the Whites’ directors and a major investor in the club, businessman Peter Lowry, revealed that all talks on a new deal were off the table while the club remain embroiled in a relegation battle and are still to learn what division the club will be in next season.

“We have not yet stayed in the Premier League,” Lowy said.

“We are not yet secured, and so we’re not talking about it. It’s like the same thing that last year really bugged me.

“We were on a run-in to win the league or to win the Championship, and everyone’s talking about whether Daniel should be the manager next year or not.

“To talk about Daniel’s contract now is just not on the table. Not for him and not for us. We have one goal.”

While that is not saying he will stay or go, that is making it clear that the club are not letting external distractions get in the way of their efforts to retain their Premier League status.

Farke currently has a 50.4% win percentage record with Leeds, collecting victories in 70 of his 139 games in charge.

Leeds news round-up: Scottish starlet wanted; Farke’s dream signing ON

Meanwhile, we can exclusively reveal that Leeds United are among the clubs to have made checks on a highly-rated young Hearts defender, though they do face competition from two of the Premier League’s best if they are to pull off a deal.

Elsewhere, Farke – if he stays in charge – could finally get the chance to reunite with one of his favourite ever players at Elland Road this summer, with a source explaining why Emiliano Buendia could be allowed to leave Aston Villa, though with any move subject to TWO conditions.

In other news, we also exclusively revealed that little-used midfielder Ao Tanaka is the subject of early interest from three German clubs as the prospect of a summer move away from Leeds United is raised.

Sources can explain, though, why a decision on the popular Japanese star will not be made until the end of the season.