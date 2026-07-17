Phil Foden has reportedly been offered to AC Milan, but TEAMtalk are aware it might be difficult for the Italian giants to finance a move for the Manchester City man.

Foden has not had the best time of it over the last year. After an underwhelming Premier League season with City, he was omitted from England’s World Cup squad.

There is now a suggestion from SportMediaSet that there is tension between the midfielder and the club.

Recent reports stated Galatasaray were in the mix for Foden, and it’s now said he’s been offered by intermediaries to ‘several clubs.’

One of those is AC Milan, where Rafael Leao has been a star over the past few years but now wants to leave.

Foden, in the final year of his City deal, is said to be valued at €50-60million (£42.5-£51.1m) and Leao is believed to be in the same ballpark.

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Milan might struggle for Foden

However, Milan broke their transfer record by signing Goncalo Ramos earlier this summer, parting with around £60million for the striker from Paris Saint-Germain.

As such, TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey is of the opinion that Milan would struggle to splash big cash for another star this summer.

Meanwhile, sources have stated Galatasaray are not in the mix for Foden.

If he has indeed been offered to some clubs, they don’t seem to be one of them, and Milan could themselves struggle.

It’s not exactly clear what is happening with Leao, and whether his exit could have any bearing.

He is known to want to leave Milan and TEAMtalk is aware he’d be open to hearing a proposal from Tottenham.

Other outlets have similar information on a move to Spurs, with Italian journalist Daniele Longo stating he’s ready to make that move.

He said: “Leao’s desire is to reach the Premier League, and he is also willing to wait for Tottenham. Tottenham is a welcome destination.

“If the rumours in the last few weeks turn into concrete offers of €60million, Leao is ready to say yes to Tottenham, even if he will not make it to the Champions League.”

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