A move away from Como is ‘inevitable’ for Cesc Fabregas, a journalist has revealed, with interest in the Spaniard heating up as Xabi Alonso’s role at Chelsea grows increasingly insecure.

Chelsea are reportedly expressing an interest in making a move for Fabregas, alongside two other giant clubs, after the 39-year-old’s impressive spell as manager of Como, where he guided them to a Champions League finish for the first time in the club’s history.

And he’s continued their good spell into this season; Como currently sit fourth in both the Serie A and the Champions League league phase table, where they also boast the second-best goal difference in the tournament, beaten only by table toppers PSG.

So it’s no surprise that Fabregas has gained his fair share of admirers due to his work in Italy, with the Barcelona-born manager being a key target for Chelsea before they brought in Alonso, as well as being wrapped up in the potential suitors for the Manchester United job before Mauricio Pochettino was confirmed.

With Alonso’s job security starting to creak and crack with recent results, as the Blues pick up just one win in their last four games, which includes a defeat to struggling Sunderland and a hammering from Leeds, Fabregas is being considered in west London once again, with the former Premier League midfielder held in high managerial regard by the majority of football fans.

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Journalist believes Fabregas could be leading name on Chelsea list

With pressure mounting on Alonso, the most likely replacement looks to be Fabregas, yet Chelsea could face competition from Arsenal, however unlikely that might seem, and Barcelona, if they were to attempt to bring the Spaniard back to London.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke said: “Como are well aware of the growing interest from maybe some of the top European clubs in Cesc Fabregas.

“He’s getting a lot of admirers after the last 18 months or so for what he’s done with Como, and he’s now adding Champions League experience to that as well.

“I’m sure if Arsenal needed a new manager, or Chelsea made a change, or even Barcelona where he’s played before, I’m sure Fabregas would be pretty high up on the list,” he continued.

“I think it’s inevitable at some point that he will move on to bigger and better things in Como, and those top European and Premier League clubs will be ready to give him a shot.”

But with the current playing difficulties at Chelsea, mixed with a lack of European football, Fabregas could hardly be blamed for remaining in Italy, as his Como side challenges in both Europe and the Serie A.

Whilst Chelsea may look to bring in a manager from the Italian league, it looks possible that a player may go the opposite way, as Roma make contact with an English talent whose struggled to get going for the Blues.