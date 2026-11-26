Celtic midfielder Benjamin Nygren is attracting attention from Serie A, with Atalanta and Bologna both monitoring the 25-year-old Sweden international ahead of future transfer windows, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Nygren joined the Scottish champions from Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2025 for a modest fee of just £2m (€2.5m, $3m). He made an immediate impact, scoring 21 goals across all competitions last season as Celtic retained the Premiership title and lifted the Scottish Cup.

His form has continued this campaign, where he has added six league goals across the 14 league games, underlining his value as an attacking threat from midfield.

Atalanta are confirmed by sources to be very serious with their interest, although they have yet to make a formal move. Bologna are also interested, having tracked his performances for both club and country, but neither side has opened negotiations at this stage.

Sources also stress that neither side are alone in expressing a preliminary interest with the player’s agents.

However, despite the growing interest, a January departure appears unlikely, with the Bhoys taking a strong stance – as they have with the growing interest in attacker Camilo Duran – ahead of the winter window…

READ NEXT: Leeds United learn chances of mammoth January transfer raid on Celtic for explosive goal machine – Exclusive

Celtic sticking steep price on in-demand Nygren

Indeed, the Scottish champions hold a strong position with Nygren contracted until 2030, and the club is expected to prioritise retaining key attacking midfield options midway through a competitive season.

Any serious interest is more likely to surface next summer, when a substantial bid would be required. Market valuations currently sit around £14m, with sources stating that Celtic would demand closer to £15–20 million (up to €24m, $26m) if his goalscoring rate continues to ensure the Bhoys can maximise their profits.

Nygren has previously acknowledged summer interest following his breakthrough campaign and involvement with Sweden at the World Cup, but he chose to remain in Glasgow and has spoken positively about his time at the club.

While he has not ruled out a move to a higher level in the future, his focus remains on performing for Celtic in the here and now, although many sources believe this will be his last season at Celtic Park, with the next phase of his career already being planned for.

With Atalanta and Bologna both watching closely and no concrete offers yet on the table, the coming months will determine whether the Italian interest develops into formal approaches.

For now, Nygren remains a central figure in Celtic’s midfield as the season progresses.

DON’T MISS: Celtic target Belarusian man-mountain from Bulgarian league