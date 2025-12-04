The extent of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s latest injury has already been revealed amid mounting criticism from all sections of the Spanish press – including those with Real Madrid allegiances.

Alexander-Arnold secured his dream move to Real Madrid last summer when turning his back on his boyhood club. The right-back had grand ambitions of winning the Ballon d’Or in Spain, but after a calamitous first six months in Madrid, individual honours are the last thing on his mind.

Alexander-Arnold quickly lost his place to Dani Carvajal upon the latter’s return from injury. And after overcoming a hamstring injury of his own, Alexander-Arnold was then kept out of the starting eleven by box-to-box midfielder, Federico Valverde.

The former Reds man did appear to be trending in the right direction when starting his third LaLiga game in a row on Wednesday night. Alexander-Arnold even bagged his first assist in his new league when setting up Kylian Mbappe’s opener in the 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao.

However, Alexander-Arnold was forced off in the second half with another injury, and per the latest from Spain, he’ll now miss around two months of action.

Trusted reporter, Arancha Rodriguez, stated on X: “Trent has suffered a muscular injury in the anterior rectus of the quadriceps in his left leg. He will be out for around 2 months.”

Rodriguez’s reporting was quickly backed up by Fabrizio Romano, and Alexander-Arnold now won’t return until February at the earliest.

Spanish media slam Alexander-Arnold

The media in Spain can be particularly opinionated and brutal at times, and having made a sluggish start to life in Madrid, they haven’t been shy in savaging the defender.

Even Marca – known for always putting a positive spin on anything to do with Real Madrid – stuck the boot in earlier this week.

They wrote: “Now that Trent has arrived, he looks like a clueless and insubstantial player, with the expression of a rabbit blinded by headlights; his excellence on set pieces is masked by his right foot, but he’s non-existent in open play.”

And even after Trent provided his first assist for Mbappe last night, Spanish outlet Sport – which is Barcelona-centric – chimed in with stinging words of their own.

They stated Alexander-Arnold ‘continues to disappoint’ and is ‘failing to take off at Real Madrid.’

At 27 years of age, Alexander-Arnold was supposed to make a tangible and immediate impact, but that has not transpired so far.

Sport went on to suggest Alexander-Arnold’s conditioning is preventing him from properly adapting to the new challenges he faces in Spain.

They added: ‘His performances are unconvincing, and his physical condition doesn’t allow him the time to adapt to his new reality and truly shine at the club.’

Then the panning really began, with the report declaring: ‘So far, he has accumulated 392 minutes of complete insignificance.’

His defensive frailties were then touched upon before Sport declared Alexander-Arnold is ‘going largely unnoticed at Real Madrid.’

For a player who hoped to take his stardom to new heights in Spain, those remarks are particularly cutting.

Finally, Sport concluded by stating Trent is already far down the path to becoming a ‘failed signing’ and Real Madrid ‘are already doubting whether signing the Englishman was the right move.’

Latest Real Madrid news – Marc Guehi / Rodrygo

In other news, The Athletic state Real Madrid have pulled out of the race to sign Marc Guehi, which on the surface, is excellent news for Liverpool.

However, TEAMtalk can reveal Real’s bitter rivals Barcelona have made two formal approaches for Guehi over the past fortnight.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are steadfast in their opinion of NOT letting Rodrygo leave in the January window, though sources have revealed the player’s exit wishes are concrete and having named Arsenal and Liverpool among four Premier League sides the Brazilian has expressed a wish in joining.