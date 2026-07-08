Jude Bellingham is set to be offered a huge new Real Madrid contract

Real Madrid are preparing to open formal contract talks with Jude Bellingham after the World Cup, with TEAMtalk understanding the European giants are ready to reward the England star with another lucrative long-term deal.

Los Blancos have enjoyed another busy summer in the transfer market and sources insist their recruitment drive is not over, but club president Florentino Perez and the hierarchy are equally focused on securing the futures of the players they see as the foundations of the club for the next decade.

Vinicius Junior’s contract situation remains one of the biggest priorities at the Santiago Bernabeu, but TEAMtalk can reveal Bellingham is also in-line for fresh terms.

Sources have confirmed that Real are determined to tie the 23-year-old down to a new long-term contract after another outstanding campaign that has further cemented his status as one of the world’s elite midfielders.

Bellingham notched eight goals and five assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Madrid in 2025/26. He’s also been a standout performer for England at the World Cup, with four goals and an assist so far, playing a crucial role in the Three Lions reaching the quarter-final stage.

The Spanish giants believe the deal they struck with Borussia Dortmund in 2023 continues to look like one of the bargains of modern football.

Real agreed a package that could eventually rise to around £113million once bonuses are triggered, and club insiders believe the England international has already more than justified that investment.

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Real Madrid plan to give Bellingham mega pay rise

Madrid are now preparing to reward Bellingham accordingly.

TEAMtalk understands Real are ready to increase Bellingham’s salary to more than £400,000 per week, a significant rise on his current deal, which is understood to be currently worth in excess of £300,000 per week.

While that would still leave him behind Kylian Mbappe, who remains the club’s highest earner on well over £500,000 per week, it would firmly place Bellingham among the very best-paid players in world football.

Real want Bellingham at the heart of their future. Bellingham still has three years remaining on his current contract, meaning there is no immediate pressure on Real Madrid to act.

However, TEAMtalk understands the club’s hierarchy are keen to eliminate any future uncertainty by extending his stay well into the next decade.

The England star is viewed as one of the faces of the club alongside Mbappe and Vinicius, with new boss Jose Mourinho also fully behind the plan to build his side around the midfielder.

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Initial talks on for new Bellingham deal

Initial conversations have already taken place between the relevant parties, although sources stress negotiations have yet to move beyond preliminary discussions.

There is, however, widespread confidence that an agreement will eventually be reached.

TEAMtalk understands the messages from both Real Madrid and Bellingham’s camp have been overwhelmingly positive throughout the process.

The former Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund star is said to be thriving in the Spanish capital and remains completely committed to the project at the Bernabeu.

Indeed, sources indicate Bellingham does not currently envisage a career beyond Real Madrid and is fully focused on continuing to establish himself as one of the club’s defining players for years to come.

With the World Cup now the immediate priority, formal negotiations are expected to accelerate once England’s campaign concludes, with Real hopeful of securing another major piece of business before the end of the year.

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