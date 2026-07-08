Aurelien Tchouameni says YES to joining Man Utd as INEOS prep mammoth bid

Aurelien Tchouameni is now open to leaving Real Madrid and signing for Manchester United on one condition, with INEOS now getting to work on a gigantic bid, according to multiple reports.

Manchester United‘s well-documented aim this summer is to completely revamp their central midfield options by way of three new signings.

Brazil international Ederson will be the first to arrive, assuming there are no hitches in the second part of his medical, which is due to take place in England.

And having missed out on Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali (both Tottenham) and Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), the Red Devils are actively exploring moves for alternatives.

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the two players Man Utd will make efforts to sign next are Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

A move for France international Tchouameni had originally looked a difficult undertaking. He is a regular starter at the Bernabeu when fit, and returning manager, Jose Mourinho, doesn’t want to lose the 26-year-old.

However, that decision could be taken out of Mourinho’s hands, with transfer reporter, Dean Jones, providing a fresh update that Man Utd and INEOS will love…

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Aurelien Tchouameni open to signing for Man Utd

Writing for FlashScore, Jones revealed Tchouameni is now willing to sign for Man Utd if informed by Real Madrid he’s no longer needed.

Jones explained: ‘We understand the player is open to joining United if he is told he is no longer wanted at Real Madrid.’

Ordinarily, Real Madrid wouldn’t sell one of their best players in the prime of his career. However, Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Los Blancos ‘need exits’ in order to make further additions to Mourinho’s squad.

Having already banked Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva, the squad is now bloated and a major sale or two is required to go again in the market.

With that in mind, Jones then claimed Real Madrid are ‘opening up’ to the idea of cashing in on the Frenchman.

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Man Utd to offer Real Madrid ‘over £85m’

That tallies with a recent update from Mundo Deportivo that insisted Real Madrid could sanction this blockbuster sale if Man Utd put huge money on the table.

And per that report, that’s exactly what the Red Devils’ hierarchy are primed to do.

They stated Man Utd are readying a bid worth ‘over €100m / £85m’, which means United are prepared to pay more for Tchouameni than the figure they maxed out at for Mateus Fernandes.

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Jones, did stress, however, that Tchouameni won’t make a final decision on his future while he’s still concentrating on matters at the World Cup.

His France side face Morocco in the quarter-finals on Thursday. Victory there would tee up a mouth-watering semi-final clash with Spain or Belgium.

Should Tchouameni’s side advance all the way to the final, one of Norway, England, Argentina or Switzerland will await on July 19.