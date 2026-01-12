Real Madrid reach decision on sacking Xabi Alonso after Barcelona win yet again

Real Madrid have reached a decision on whether or not to sack Xabi Alonso after losing to Barcelona for the fifth time in six contests, three of which were cup finals.

Real Madrid ended a run of four successive defeats to Barcelona earlier this season when defeating Hansi Flick’s side 2-1 in LaLiga. However, normal service was resumed on Sunday night when Barcelona once again got the better of Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de Espana held in Saudi Arabia.

Alonso replaced Carlo Ancelotti last summer, though mere months into his reign, came under the spotlight in late-2025.

Real endured a run of just two wins in eight matches between November 4 to December 10. Reports in Spain went big on Alonso being in peril, while the more measured Fabrizio Romano claimed the outcome of the Spanish Super Cup could prove decisive in determining Alonso’s fate.

Real did beat Atletico Madrid to advance to the final, but fell to Barcelona 3-2 despite a wonder goal from Vinicius Jr.

The question on everyone’s lips is will that defeat spell the end for Alonso? According to reporter Jose Felix Diaz – one of the more reliable journalists when it comes to Real Madrid news – the answer to that question is no.

Reporting for AS, Diaz stated: ‘Despite the defeat against Barcelona, ​​the manager’s job is not in danger. It’s a time for analysis and finding solutions to the team’s problems.’

He added: ‘The Super Cup and Real Madrid’s performance in it keep Xabi Alonso’s job alive.

‘At the club, defeats don’t strengthen the team. Never, but the one in Jeddah against Flick’s Barcelona gives the former Bayer Leverkusen coach a chance to remain at the helm.

‘There was no ultimatum, because, as we’ve been saying for several weeks, it’s all about the feeling, and as such, Real Madrid’s performance in the final of the first title of the season opens the door to improved performance, rather than directly pointing the finger at the coach.’

Rather than firing Alonso, Real Madrid will now work with the Spaniard to address what they perceive to be their biggest issue – keeping players fit.

Injuries have once again plagued Real Madrid this season and the ‘first priority’ in the Spanish capital right now is improving the physical condition of the players.

Diaz continued: ‘The first priority, without a doubt, is physical improvement and finally halting the haemorrhaging of injuries plaguing the Real Madrid squad.

‘There isn’t a single match where a player doesn’t get injured. In the semi-final, [Ferland] Mendy was injured, and in the decisive match, it was [Dean] Huijsen who ended up with a serious muscle strain .

‘Niko Mihić’s return to the medical department won’t be the only change to the Real Madrid first team. The coaching staff needs to find the right formula to improve the squad’s fitness, and they’ll do so with the club’s support.

‘At Valdebebas, they believe there’s still time to have a good season, but that hinges on improving the team’s physical condition.’

January window decision also reached

One way Real Madrid could provide Alonso with an artificial boost is to give the manager an influx of new – and uninjured! – players in the winter window.

However, Real Madrid very rarely dip into the market in January, with the club believing the winter window does not offer value for money.

Furthermore, a player joining mid-season can take time to adapt to his new surroundings and teammates, meaning he often makes minimal impact in the second half of the season.

Diaz concluded his report by insisting that as of now, Real Madrid do NOT plan to sign any new players this month.

That won’t stop Los Blancos being linked with all manner of players from all manner of leagues, though any such reports should be taken with a pinch of salt from here on out.

Diaz explained: ‘For the moment, no one has mentioned entering the winter transfer market.

‘It’s a transfer period they don’t believe in, just as they don’t trust the youth academy.

‘Some of them will feature in the Copa del Rey match against Albacete, but so far there ‘s been no indication that they’re considering the younger players as a solution for this season, apart from Gonzalo [Garcia], who was already a first-team player.’

