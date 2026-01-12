Manchester United’s worst fears appear to have been realised when it comes to the capture of primary midfield target Elliot Anderson, with sources telling TEAMtalk that bitter rivals Manchester City have already ‘made contact’ over a big-money deal.

The Premier League’s transfer mill is heating up once again, with Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson firmly at the centre of intense speculation ahead of the summer window.

As the winter window looks like it could end without a move for the 23-year-old England international, attention has shifted to what could become one of the most hotly-contested deals of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Multiple sources indicate that Man City are preparing a strong push for Anderson’s signature, with manager Pep Guardiola said to be a major admirer of the versatile central midfielder. Indeed, my colleague Dean Jones recently detailed City’s firm interest in the player just last week.

City’s recruitment team, including director of football Hugo Viana, has closely monitored Anderson’s progress at the City Ground, where he has established himself as a key figure.

Indeed, insiders suggest Guardiola views Anderson as an ideal fit for his tactical system – capable of operating as a deep-lying playmaker or box-to-box No. 8 – with the technical quality and composure to thrive in high-possession environments.

Sources close to the situation reveal that City have already made contact with Anderson’s representatives, signalling their intent to formalise interest when the summer market opens.

This has sparked significant concern among rival suitors, particularly Man Utd, who have identified the former Newcastle United academy product as a top option in their planned midfield overhaul.

Indeed, United are targeting multiple reinforcements in the engine room, with Anderson high on the list alongside Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

City advantages spook United over Anderson

United’s anxiety stems from City’s perceived advantages: their proven track record of success, Champions League pedigree, and the allure of working under one of football’s most respected tacticians.

Some sources even claim Anderson himself is keen on a move to the Etihad, with whispers that he sees no better opportunity to elevate his career. This has led to assessments from rival clubs that, should City submit a competitive bid, they would enter as clear favourites.

Nottingham Forest, however, hold a strong hand.

Anderson is tied to a long-term contract until 2029, giving the club leverage to demand a substantial fee. Valuations range from £80million to over £100m, with some sources suggesting the price could climb further if Anderson shines for England at the upcoming World Cup.

Forest have repeatedly stated no interest in selling in January, emphasising their desire to retain key assets amid their push for a stable Premier League position.

Other clubs, including Chelsea and Bayern Munich, remain in the conversation, but the narrative increasingly frames this as a potential City-United showdown. With City’s midfield requiring fresh legs to complement stars like Rodri (as he returns to full fitness), Anderson represents a strategic long-term investment.

