Rodri of Manchester City has been linked with both Real Madrid and Barcelona

Rodri and Manchester City will resume contract talks in the coming months after they were put on hold last year, and with sources opening up to TEAMtalk about the possibilities of the player leaving for either Real Madrid or Barcelona this summer.

The Spain star, crowned the 2024 Balon d’Or winner, has endured a wretched time over the last 16 months as he strives to return to full fitness after an ACL injury, which he sustained in September 2024. And having made just eight starts in all competitions this season, Rodri‘s progress has been slower than anyone initially expected.

Rodri’s current deal with Manchester City is due to expire in 2027, and initial talks took place in October, though they have not progressed since after it was agreed that Rodri needed to concentrate on getting back to 100% fitness.

We can reveal City and Rodri are both open to signing an extension, though they would equally be happy to wait until the summer to finalise plans.

In the meantime, the focus remains on getting the 29-year-old back up to full fitness. Whilst returning to action, Rodri has been beset with minor knocks, but it is now looking on his way to full fitness.

Sporting director Hugo Viana has Rodri’s future firmly in his plans, and despite the talks being put on hold, sources confirm there has been, and remains, constant contact between the two parties.

Sources close to both City and the player insist that a delay in talks has nothing to do with interest from elsewhere, and with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League, constantly linked with the 59-times capped Spain midfielder.

We are also told by Rodri’s camp that his future is not directly related to that of boss Pep Guardiola, although Spanish sources believe this could very well be the case.

Rodri admits frustrations at Man City recovery

With just 18 months left on his deal, City will know the value of the midfielder will significantly dwindle if a new contract is not signed.

Despite that, City’s decision to allow the player to focus on his fitness, coupled with the fact that he remains in constant contact with Viana, ought to stand the Blues in good stead when it comes to negotiations.

Either way, Rodri himself spoke last week at his frustrations at having to wait so long to return to full fitness.

Speaking after the recent 1-1 draw with Chelsea, Rodri told City’s official website that he just hopes 2026 will be injury-free.

“For me it’s a gift,” Rodri said. “What I’ve been through has been terrible for me, so winning, drawing, losing – for me right now, everything is a gift. To play, have the joy of the game and recover the smile, and the rest will come, the victories, successes for the team.

“Right now, it’s about staying fit and enjoying football. I went through the process of where you have to adjust the body in terms of muscle. I feel strong. I need the rhythm of games, but for the moment of the season we’re in, and where I came from, I feel good.”

